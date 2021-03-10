KAR Vs MUM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Match Preview

Karnataka and Mumbai will battle it out in the 2nd semi-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 on Thursday, March 11 at the Palam A Stadium, New Delhi. The match will commence at 9:00 AM (IST). The KAR vs MUM live stream will be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app. Here is a look at our KAR vs MUM match prediction, top picks for KAR vs MUM playing 11 and the KAR vs MUM Dream11 team.

The Mumbai team have been in spectacular form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. After their underwhelming run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, they have made a thumping comeback in the 50-over tournament. They are enjoying a brilliant unbeaten run in the competition, and they have emerged as the team to beat. They will miss the services of Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav, as they are a part of the India squad for the England T20. Prithvi Shaw, who is in scintillating form with the bat, will lead the side in the crucial fixture

Karnataka did not have an ideal start to their Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign as they lost to Uttar Pradesh in their opening game. However, they have won all of their subsequent matches and now are only a single win away from booking a final berth. Devdutt Padikkal will be the batter to watch out for. The left-hander now has four successive tons to his name in the tournament and will be keen to capitalise on the momentum that he is carrying into the all-important game.

Mumbai Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prithvi Shaw(c), Aditya Tare(w), Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Aman Hakim Khan, Shams Mulani, Prashant Solanki, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande, Tanush Kotian, Dhawal Kulkarni, Akhil Herwadkar, Sujit Nayak, Siddhesh Lad, Akash Parkar, Sairaj Patil, Atharva Ankolekar, Atif Attarwala, Hardik Tamore, Siddharth Raut, Chinmay Sutar

Karnataka Squad: Ravikumar Samarth(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Karun Nair, Sharath BR(w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Shreyas Gopal, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Ronit More, Prasidh Krishna, Abhimanyu Mithun, Aniruddha Joshi, Dega Nischal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Rohan Kadam, Aditya Somanna, Darshan MB, Nikin Jose, Shivkumar Rakshith, KL Shrijith, Manoj S Bhandage, Shubhang Hegde

Wicketkeepers: B Sharath

Batsmen: P Shaw (C), R Samarth, D Padikkal (VC), Y Jaiswal

All-rounders: S Mulani, S Gopal

Bowlers: P Solanki, T Deshpande, P Krishna, M Awasthi

As per our KAR vs MUM Dream11 prediction, Mumbai will be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The KAR vs MUM Dream11 prediction, top picks, and KAR vs MUM Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The KAR vs MUM match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Source: Karnataka Cricket team Instagram