KAR Vs PES Dream11: Karachi Vs Peshawar Prediction, Team News, Top Fantasy Picks

Karachi Kings will take on the Peshawar Zalmi in the 1st eliminator match of the Pakistan Super League 2021. The match is set to begin at 11:30 PM IST (10:00 PM local time) from the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on June 21, 2021. Here is our KAR vs PES Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Pakistan Super League 2021: KAR vs PES preview

Defending champions, Karachi Kings will be the favourites, with Babar Azam, the highest scorer of the season in good form to take on Peshawar's Wahab Riaz who has had a stellar season himself. The KAR vs PES scorecard from their last game showed a 6-wicket win for Peshawar after the Kings suffered a rare batting collapse and were bundled out for 108. Hazratullah Zazai's 63 and Abrar Ahmed and Wahab Riaz's 3-wicket hauls helped Peshawar to a win that they will be hoping to repeat this match.

KAR vs PES: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium has generally been a balanced one. With an average first innings score of around 160-170 and bowlers getting decent support from the surface, we expect this match to be a close one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. Accuweather predicts no rain during this match. The temperature is expected to be around 34°C, with 48% humidity and 0% cloud cover.

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

KAR vs PES Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

KAR: Sharjeel Khan, Martin Guptill, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton (wk), Danish Aziz, Najeebullah Zadran, Imad Wasim (c), Mohd Amir, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Ilyas, Abbas Afridi

PES: Kamran Akmal (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Umaid Asif, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Irfan, Sameen Gul

KAR vs PES best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan

Vice-Captain – Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz

Babar Azam and Wahab Riaz will be perfect options as captain and vice-captain respectively.

KAR vs PES Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Kamran Akmal

Batsmen – Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Shoaib Malik

All-Rounders – Imad Wasim, Umaid Asif, Danish Aziz

Bowlers – Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Irfan, Muhammad Ilyas

KAR vs PES Dream11 Prediction

According to our KAR vs PES Dream11 prediction, the Kings are likely to edge past Peshawar and win this match.

Note: The KAR vs PES player record and as a result, the KAR vs PES best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The KAR vs PES Dream11 team and KAR vs PES prediction do not guarantee positive results.

