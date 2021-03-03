KAR Vs PES Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks And PSL 2021 Live Streaming Details

The Karachi Kings will go up against Peshawar Zalmi in match 13 of the Pakistan Super League 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM IST (2:00 PM local time) from the National Stadium, Karachi on March 3, 2021. Here is our KAR vs PES Dream11 prediction, KAR vs PES Dream11 team and KAR vs PES Dream11 top picks.

Also Read | Tim Paine And Co. Set To NOT Qualify For ICC WTC 2021 Final Even If England Beat India

KAR vs PES Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Defending champions Karachi Kings have had a rollercoaster start to their Pakistan Super League 2021 campaign. The team won their first game against the Quetta Gladiators but ended up losing their second match to Islamabad United despite putting on a mammoth 196-run total. They then managed a humongous 196-run chase against the Multan Sultans with an over to spare but will be coming into this match after facing defeat against the Lahore Qalandars. The Kings are now in 4th place with 4 points.

With three wins from four games, PSL 2017 champions Peshawar Zalmi find themselves in the top spot on the PSL 2021 points table. Since losing their first match to the Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi have come back with consecutive wins over the Multan Sultans by 6 wickets, the Quetta Gladiators by 3 wickets and against Islamabad United by 6 wickets. Tied at 6 points with Islamabad and the Lahore Qalandars, Zalmi are in front due to their run-rate and will look to maintain it.

Also Read | PSL 2021 Fan Holds Placards For Ben Cutting's Wife And TV Anchor Erin Holland; See Picture

KAR vs PES live streaming details

The KAR vs PES match will be telecast live in India on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website. Fans can visit the official website and social media pages of the PSL and the teams to get the live scores and updates for the match.

KAR vs PES playing 11 prediction

Karachi Kings - Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Colin Ingram, Joe Clarke (WK), Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Imad Wasim (C), Arshad Iqbal, Mohd Amir, Waqas Maqsood, Aamer Yamin

Peshawar Zalmi - Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Saqib Mahmood, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Imran

KAR vs PES Key Players

Karachi Kings - Joe Clarke, Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan

Peshawar Zalmi - Haider Ali, Wahab Riaz, Saqib Mahmood

Also Read | Ajinkya Rahane Responds To Dale Steyn's 'PSL Vs IPL' Remark; Sets Eyes On WTC Finals

KAR vs PES Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Joe Clarke

Batsmen: Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Haider Ali, Imam-ul-Haq (C), Sherfane Rutherford

Allrounders: Mohammad Nabi, Shoaib Malik

Bowlers: Arshad Iqbal, Wahab Riaz, Saqib Mahmood

KAR vs PES match prediction

According to our KAR vs PES match prediction, Peshawar Zalmi will win this match.

Note: The KAR vs PES Dream11 prediction and KAR vs PES Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The KAR vs PES Dream11 team and KAR vs PES Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | PSL 2021 Organisers To Continue With Postponed Match On Tuesday Despite 3 More COVID Cases

Image Credits: Pakistan Super League Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.