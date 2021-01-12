KAR Vs PUN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Game Preview

Karnataka to battle it out against Punjab in an Elite Group A match at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The KAR vs PUN match is scheduled to begin at 12:00 pm IST from the KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur on January 11, 2021. Here is our KAR vs PUN Dream11 prediction, KAR vs PUN Dream11 team and KAR vs PUN Dream11 top picks.

KAR vs PUN Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Defending champions Karnataka will lock horns with the star-studded Punjab side on Tuesday. Karnataka trumped an inexperienced Jammu and Kashmir team in their opening contest of the tournament. On debut, Krishnan Shrijith put on a brilliant 48* off 31 balls to help take the defending champions to 150 runs. Parvez Rasool was the best bowler for the J&K side, ending his 4 overs with figures of 18-2. The highly experienced Karnataka bowling lineup proved to be too good for J&K, bowling them out for a measly 107 runs. Hyderabad's IPL find - Abdul Samad - made 30 in the effort for the losing side.

Meanwhile, Punjab team also impressed with their stellar performance against Uttar Pradesh. Prabhsimran Singh played a winning knock for his side, putting up 43 (41), in the total score of 134. No surprises here, as Indian veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the best bowler for UP with 22-3. A middle-order collapse saw Suresh Raina's magnificent 56* go in vain as UP went down. Another Hyderabad find, Siddarth Kaul was the best bowler for Punjab, taking 2-28. Both teams now have 4 points. Both sides will also be keen to make the most of their momentum and put up a strong show in the crucial fixture. Considering the form of both the sides, an entertaining battle is on the cards.

KAR vs PUN Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers: P Singh

Batsmen: A Singh, M Singh, D Padikkal (VC), K Nair

Allrounders: K Gowtham (C), P Deshpande, A Sharma

Bowlers: A Singh, S Sharma, S Gopal

KAR vs PUN game prediction

According to our KAR vs PUN match prediction, Karnataka will win this match.

Note: The KAR vs PUN Dream11 prediction and KAR vs PUN Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The KAR vs PUN Dream11 team and KAR vs PUN Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Karnataka Cricket Team Instagram

