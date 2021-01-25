KAR Vs PUN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021

Karnataka will go up against Punjab in the first quarterfinal of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The KAR vs PUN match is scheduled to begin at 12:00 PM IST from the Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad on January 26, 2021. Here is our KAR vs PUN Dream11 prediction, KAR vs PUN Dream11 team and KAR vs PUN Dream11 top picks.

Here are the top 🔟 run-getters and wicket-takers after the League Stage of the #SyedMushtaqAliT20 👏👇 pic.twitter.com/oEfr8eJniu — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 20, 2021

KAR vs PUN Dream11 Prediction: Match preview

Karnataka and Punjab will meet once again as they take each other on in the first quarterfinal of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 on Tuesday, January 26. The two Elite Group 'A' teams coasted into the second round of the tournament, making quick work of each of their groupmates. Punjab will be the team to beat, having come into the quarterfinals undefeated. They won their game against UP by 11 runs, Karnataka by 9 wickets, Railways by a massive 117 runs, J&K by 10 wickets and Tripura by 22 runs to put themselves through to the QFs as table toppers.

Karnataka will come into this quarterfinal having lost just the one match to Punjab in the league stages. Apart from that loss, Karnataka have won their respective matches against J&K by 43 runs, Tripura by 10 runs, Railways by 2 wickets and UP by 5 wickets. Having ended second in their group, the defending champions will hope to come back stronger and fight their way to a third SMAT title.

KAR vs PUN playing 11 prediction

Karnataka - Rohan Kadam, Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair (C), KL Shrijith (WK), Aniruddha Joshi, Praveen Dubey, Shreyas Gopal, V Koushik, Prasidh Krishna, Jagadeesha Suchith, Abhimanyu Mithun

Punjab - Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Mandeep Singh (C), Anmolpreet Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Harpreet Brar, Siddharth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Baltej Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Arshdeep Singh,

KAR vs PUN Key Players

Karnataka - Devdutt Padikkal, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith

Punjab - Prabhsimran Singh, Siddharth Kaul, Mandeep Singh

KAR vs PUN Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Prabhsimran Singh

Batsmen: Rohan Kadam, Devdutt Padikkal, Mandeep Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann

Allrounders: Abhishek Sharma, Shreyas Gopal

Bowlers: Jagadeesha Suchith, Praveen Dubey, Harpreet Brar, Siddharth Kaul

KAR vs PUN game prediction

According to our KAR vs PUN match prediction, Karnataka will win this match.

Note: The KAR vs PUN Dream11 prediction and KAR vs PUN Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The KAR vs PUN Dream11 team and KAR vs PUN Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

