KAR Vs PUN Dream11: Prediction, Top Picks, Analysis And Other Match Details

The upcoming match of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will be played between Group B’s Karnataka and Punjab at the CB Patel International Cricket Stadium in Surat. The match will start at 09:30 AM (IST) on Sunday, November 24. Karnataka is currently at the peak of the points table all thanks to their incredible batting. After securing two wins in a row in the Super League stage, the chart leaders are ready to face Punjab. Punjab is just one spot below Karnataka at the points table courtesy of their excellent win over Jharkhand in their opening Super League game. Punjab defeated Jharkhand by 109 runs.

KAR Vs PUN Dream11: Key Players

Karnataka: Praveen Dubey, Jagadeesha Suchith, V Koushik, Karun Nair, Luvnith Sisodia

Punjab: Mandeep Singh, Siddarth Kaul, Nikhil Chaudhary, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill

KAR Vs PUN: Dream11 and Full Squad

Karnataka Squad: Karun Nair(c), Prateek Jain, Jagadeesha Suchith, Pavan Deshpande, Luvnith Sisodia(w), V Koushik, Devdutt Padikkal, Rohan Kadam, Ravikumar Samarth, Nihal Ullal, Aniruddha Joshi, Abhimanyu Mithun, Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Praveen Dubey.

Punjab Squad: Mandeep Singh (c), Sandeep Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Anmol Malhotra (wk), Baltej Singh, Karan Kaila, Shubman Gill, Sharad Lumba, Mayank Markande, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Simran Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Harpreet Brar, Krishan Alang, Nikhil Chaudhary.

KAR Vs PUN: Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Luvnith Sisodia

All-rounders: Praveen Dubey, Mandeep Singh

Batsmen: Karun Nair, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Gurkeerat Singh Mann

Bowlers: V Koushik, Jagadeesha Suchith, Siddarth Kaul, Nikhil Chaudhary

Note: These predictions are based on our analysis and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

