KAR Vs PUN Dream11: Prediction, Top Picks, Analysis And Other Match Details

The upcoming match of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will be played between Group B’s Karnataka and Punjab at the CB Patel International Cricket Stadium in Surat. The match will start at 09:30 AM (IST) on Sunday, November 24. Karnataka is currently at the peak of the points table all thanks to their incredible batting. After securing two wins in a row in the Super League stage, the chart leaders are ready to face Punjab. Punjab is just one spot below Karnataka at the points table courtesy of their excellent win over Jharkhand in their opening Super League game. Punjab defeated Jharkhand by 109 runs.
Karnataka - Playing XI #KARvJHA @paytm #MushtaqAliT20 #SuperLeague pic.twitter.com/mny1Ux5sdU— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 22, 2019
Punjab - Playing XI #PUNvJHA https://t.co/pC5keYeYbF pic.twitter.com/LxzqNciVvn— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 21, 2019
