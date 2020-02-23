KAR Vs QUE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11 And All PSL 2020 Match Details

Karachi Kings will take on Quetta Gladiators in the 6th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 on Sunday, February 23. The KAR vs QUE live match will be played at the National Stadium, Karachi. The KAR vs QUE live match will commence at 2:30 PM (IST). Here is a look at our KAR vs QUE Dream11 prediction and the KAR vs QUE Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the maximum points.

Karachi Kings were clinical in their first games as they beat Peshawar Zakmi by 10 runs. Babar Azam shined for the Kings with a well-made 78 off 56 balls and was equally supported by skipper Imad Wasim who made a quickfire 50 off 30 balls. Chris Jordan and Umaid Asif picked two apiece. They would like to emulate their performance from the first game to register their second victory in the KAR vs QUE live match.

On the other hand, after winning their first game against Islamabad United by 3 wickets, Quetta Gladiators were thrashed by Peshawar Zalmi by 6 wickets. Jason Roy and Sarfaraz Ahmed played vital knocks for them but rest of the batsmen failed. Their batsmen really need to step up their game in order to secure a win in the KAR vs QUE live match.

Let's have a look at the squads and the KAR vs QUE Dream11 prediction.

KAR vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: KAR vs QUE playing 11 likely from both squads

KAR vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: KAR vs QUE playing 11 - Karachi Kings

Imad Wasim (Captain), Mohammad Rizwan (Wicket-keeper), Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Cameron Delport, Iftikhar Ahmed, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Amir, Chris Jordan, Aamer Yamin, Alex Hales, (Mitchell McClenaghan - 12th man)

KAR vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: KAR vs QUE playing 11 - Quetta Gladiators

Sarfaraz Ahmed (Captain & Wicket-keeper), Jason Roy, Shane Watson, Ahmed Shehzad, Azam Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Ben Cutting, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Tymal Mills, Ahsan Ali, (Naseem Shah - 12th man)

KAR vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: KAR vs QUE Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Sarfaraz Ahmed

Batsmen: Babar Azam (Captain), Cameron Delport, Liam Livingstone, Jason Roy, Shane Watson

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Hasnain, Tymal Mills

All-Rounder: Imad Wasim (Vice-Captain)

KAR vs QUE Match Prediction

Karachi Kings start off as favourites to win in our KAR vs QUE match prediction.

Note: Please keep in mind our KAR vs QUE Dream11 Prediction is made with our own analysis. Th KAR vs QUE Dream11 team is not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

