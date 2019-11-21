KAR Vs TN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Squads And Other Details

Karnataka will face Tamil Nadu in a Super League fixture of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019/20. The match will be played at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat on Thursday, November 21 at 6:30 PM IST. Dinesh Karthik will captain Tamil Nadu and Karun Nair will lead Karnataka. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

Squads and Favourable Dream11

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Karnataka:

Karun Nair (captain), Luvnith Sisodia (wicketkeeper), Lokesh Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Pavan Deshpande, Praveen Dubey, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Abhimanyu Mithun, Ronit More, Aniruddha Joshi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravikumar Samarth, Rohan Kadam, V Koushik, Prateek Jain, and Nihal Ullal.

Tamil Nadu:

Dinesh Karthik (captain/wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Murali Vijay, Baba Aparajith, Vijay Shankar, Shahrukh Khan, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, T Natarajan, G Periyaswamy, N Jagadeesan, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, Hari Nishanth, and Jagatheesan Kousik.

Favourable Dream11

Wicketkeepers: Lokesh Rahul, Luvnith Sisodia, Dinesh Karthik (captain)

Batsmen: Devdutt Padikkal, Baba Aparajith, Shahrukh Khan

All-Rounders: Praveen Dubey, Vijay Shankar (vice-captain)

Bowlers: Murugan Ashwin, T Natarajan, G Periyaswamy

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Form Guide

Tamil Nadu won five of their six Group B fixtures and are No.1 in the group. Their most recent match was against Vidarbha and TN won that match by a massive 113-run margin. Their best batsmen were captain Dinesh Karthik and Baba Aparajith. Their best bowlers were Vijay Shankar and Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, both of whom got three wickets in their spells respectively.

Karnataka has also five of their six Group A fixtures and are No.2 in the group, making this upcoming match extremely interesting. Their most recent match was against Goa, which they won by 35 runs. Their best batsmen were Pawan Deshpande and KL Rahul. Their best bowlers were Abhimanyu Mithun and Shreyas Gopal.

