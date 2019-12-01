KAR Vs TN Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks, Updates And Match News

The upcoming 2019-20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final match will be played between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat. Their 20-overs fixture will be played on December 1 and it is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST.

🚨UPDATE🚨: Finalists are now confirmed.



Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka



Which team will win the title?#TNvKAR @paytm #MushtaqAliT20 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 29, 2019

KAR vs TN Dream11 Match preview

The ongoing 11th edition of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy began with a game between Andhra and Bihar on November 8. Both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu ended their Super League Group B campaign with three wins each out of their four matches. In their previous meeting on November 21, Karnataka defeated Tamil Nadu by 9 wickets. Heading into the final, Karnataka defeated Haryana by 8 wickets in the first semi-final while Tamil Nadu defeated Rajasthan in the second.

KAR vs TN Dream11 Squad details

KAR vs TN Dream11: KAR Squad

Manish Pandey, Abhimanyu Mithun, Mayank Agarwal, Aniruddha Joshi, Karun Nair (c), Lokesh Rahul (wk), Ronit More, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Pavan Deshpande, Rohan Kadam, Praveen Dubey, V Koushik, Prateek Jain, Nihal Ullal, Devdutt Padikkal, Luvnith Sisodia (wk)

KAR vs TN Dream11: TN Squad

Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Murali Vijay, Baba Aparajith, Vijay Shankar, Murugan Ashwin, M Mohammed, T Natarajan, Shahrukh Khan, Jagatheesan Kousik, Washington Sundar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, N Jagadeesan, M Siddharth, G Periyaswamy

KAR vs TN Dream11 Team prediction

Wicket-keeper – Dinesh Karthik (c)

All-rounder – Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar

Batsmen – Karun Nair (vc), Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal

Bowlers – Abhimanyu Mithun, T Natarajan, Ronit More

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

