KAR Vs TRP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Match Preview

Karnataka will take on Tripura in the Elite A Group match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 on Thursday, January 14 at the KSCA Cricket (3) Ground in Alur. The KAR vs TRP live streaming will commence at 12:00 PM (IST). Ahead of the exciting contest, here is our KAR vs TRP Dream11 prediction, KAR vs TRP Dream11 team and KAR vs TRP Dream11 top picks.

KAR vs TRP live match preview

Karnataka have played two games in the tournament so far, having won and lost one each. After beating Jammu & Kashmir in their first match comprehensively by 43 runs, Karnataka were thrashed by Punjab by nine wickets. They will look to get back to winning ways again by beating Tripura. On the other hand, Tripura have got off to an awful start to start their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 campaign with two losses in the first two games. This game will be crucial for them as a loss here will jeopardize their campaign.

KAR vs TRP squads

Karnataka: Karun Nair (Captain), KL Shrijith (Wicket-keeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Abhimanyu Mithun, Ronit More, Jagadeesha Suchith, Prasidh Krishna, Aniruddha Joshi, Rohan Kadam, Pavan Deshpande, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Sharath BR, Shreyas Gopal, Manoj S Bhandage, Praveen Dubey, V Koushik, Prateek Jain, Darshan M B, Shubham Hegde, Prateek Jain

Tripura: Manisankar Murasingh (Captain), Arkaprabha Sinha (Wicket-keeper), Bishal Ghosh, Milind Kumar, Rajat Dey, Ajoy Sarkar, Abhijit Sarkar, Tushar Saha, Udiyan Bose, Sankar Paul, Chandan Roy, Rana Dutta, Kaushal Acharjee, Samrat Singha, Saurabh Das, Pratyush Singh, Joydeep Banik, Subham Ghosh

Top picks for KAR vs TRP playing 11

Devdutt Padikkal

Krishnappa Gowtham

Milind Kumar

Sankar Paul

KAR vs TRP Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: KL Shrijith

Batsmen: Udiyan Bose, Bishal Ghosh Rohan Kadamfudiya, Devdutt Padikkal (Captain)

All-Rounders: Milind Kumar, Krishnappa Gowtham (Vice-captain)

Bowlers: Sankar Paul, Prasidh Krishna, Jagadeesha Suchith, Abhimanyu Mithun

KAR vs TRP match prediction

According to our KAR vs TRP match prediction, Karnataka will win this match.

Note: The KAR vs TRP Dream11 prediction and KAR vs TRP Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The KAR vs TRP Dream11 team and KAR vs TRP Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

