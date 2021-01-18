KAR Vs UP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Match Preview

Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh will feature in an upcoming Elite A Group match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 on Monday, January 18 at the KSCA Cricket (2) Ground in Alur. The KAR vs UP live streaming will commence at 12:00 PM (IST). Ahead of the crucial contest, here is our KAR vs UP Dream11 prediction, KAR vs UP Dream11 team and KAR vs UP Dream11 top picks.

KAR vs UP live match preview

Both sides have had a contrasting start to their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign this year. Karnataka have been the more dominant team out of the two. Having played four matches in the competition so far, the Karun Nair-led side have lost only a single fixture.

They are currently placed at the second position in the Elite A Group. Uttar Pradesh have visibly struggled in accumulating winning points on a regular basis. In spite of having a star-studded line-up, they have managed to register only a single win so far in the tournament and are languishing at the penultimate position on the table. At this crucial juncture of the league, it is vital for the Uttar Pradesh team to win matches on a consistent basis to stay relevant in the tournament.

KAR vs UP squads

Karnataka: Karun Nair (Captain), KL Shrijith (Wicket-keeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Abhimanyu Mithun, Ronit More, Jagadeesha Suchith, Prasidh Krishna, Aniruddha Joshi, Rohan Kadam, Pavan Deshpande, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Sharath BR, Shreyas Gopal, Manoj S Bhandage, Praveen Dubey, V Koushik, Prateek Jain, Darshan M B, Shubham Hegde, Prateek Jain

Uttar Pradesh: Priyam Garg (Captain), Aryan Juyal(Wicket-keeper), Suresh Raina, Karan Sharma, Shivam Mavi, Hardeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Aquib Khan, Sameer Choudhary, Mohsin Khan, Abhishek Goswami, Shanu Saini, Samarth Singh, Rinku Singh, Madhav Kaushik, Shubham Chaubey, Ankit Rajpoot, Shiva Singh, Bhuveshwar Kumar, Mohit Jangra, Nalin Mishra, Purnank Tyagi

Top picks for KAR vs UP playing 11

D Padikkal

K Nair

S Raina

B Kumar

KAR vs UP Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: D Jurel

Batsmen: D Padikkal (C), S Raina (VC), R Kadam, K Nair

All-Rounders: K Gowtham, A Joshi, S Mavi

Bowlers: B Kumar, S Singh, S Gopal

KAR vs UP match prediction

According to our KAR vs UP match prediction, Karnataka will win this match.

Note: The KAR vs UP Dream11 prediction and KAR vs UP Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The KAR vs UP Dream11 team and KAR vs UP Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Karnataka Cricket Team Instagram

