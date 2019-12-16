KAR Vs UP Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The upcoming 2019-20 Ranji Trophy match will be played between Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh at the KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground in Hubli. Their four-day first-class fixture will be played between Tuesday, December 17 and Friday, December 20 and is scheduled to start at 9:30 AM (IST). Here is the Dream11 prediction that can give you the best results.

KAR vs UP Dream11 Match preview

The ongoing 86th edition of Ranji Trophy began on December 9. The tournament will conclude in March 2020 and it continues the ongoing Indian domestic cricket competition. 38 teams are participating in the event which will feature 169 first-class matches across 3 months.

KAR vs UP Squads

KAR Squad: Dega Nischal, Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair (c), Pavan Deshpande, Shreyas Gopal, Sharath BR (w), David Mathias, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ronit More, V Koushik, Ravikumar Samarth, Jagadeesha Suchith, Srinivas Sharath, Devaiah.

UP Squad: Almas Shaukat, Aryan Juyal, Madhav Kaushik, Akshdeep Nath, Mohammad Saif, Rinku Singh, Upendra Yadav (w), Saurabh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Ankit Rajpoot (c), Yash Dayal, Shanu Saini, Mohsin Khan, Priyam Garg, Zeeshan Ansari.

KAR vs UP Dream11 team and prediction

Wicket-keeper – Upendra Yadav

All-rounder – Krishnappa Gowtham, David Mathias

Batsmen – Karun Nair (Captain), Almas Shaukat, Dega Nischal, Devdutt Padikkal, Pavan Deshpande

Bowlers – Ankit Rajpoot (Vice-Captain), Yash Dayal, Shivam Mavi

Karnataka are favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

