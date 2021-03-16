KAR-W Vs TN-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Senior Women's ODI Trophy 2021 Preview

The Karnataka Women will take on the Tamil Nadu Women in the Group stage match of the Women's Senior ODI Trophy 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST from the Sri Ramchandra Medical College Ground on March 17, 2021. Here is our KAR-W vs TN-W Dream11 prediction, KAR-W vs TN-W Dream11 team, KAR-W vs TN-W playing 11 and KAR-W vs TN-WDream11 top picks.

KAR-W vs TN-W Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Karnataka Women have made a great start to the tournament winning their opening two fixtures comfortably. In the first match, Karnataka defeated Delhi by 4 wickets, while in the second match Karnataka crushed Meghalaya by 9 wickets in a low scoring encounter. They will be looking to make it three wins out of three in the upcoming contest.

Tamil Nadu Women have made a mixed start to the tournament with one win and one loss so far. They opened their campaign versus Himachal Pradesh and crushed them by 94 runs. Their winning start was halted in the second match by Vidarbha who inflicted 53 run defeat on them. The upcoming match will be really tough but Tamil Nadu Women will look to put up a better show this time around.

KAR-W vs TN-W live: KAR-W vs TN-W squad updates

Karnataka Women: Roshni Kiran, D Vrinda, G Divya, M Sowmya, Monica C Patel, K Prathyoosha, C Prathyusha, Pushpa K, Prerana GR, Mithila Vinod, Sahana S Pawar, Sanjana Batni, S Shubha, Pooja D, Pooja Kumar M, Vanitha VR, Akanksha Kohli, Rameshwari, Rakshitha K, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shishira A Gowda, Chandu V, Anagha M, Chandasi K, Niki Prasad

Tamil Nadu Women: Meenakshi, NS Subhaharini, Priyanshi Pande, Aaisha Bee, Sowmya R, Karthiga T, KB Vamsi, Sarathi Priya N, K P Sathvika, Niranjana Nagarajan, Nethra L, MS Shailaja, C Shushanthika, KN Ramyashri, R Abarna, Swarna Suresh, Arshi Choudhary, Aswathi Shankar, A Eloksi, Maanasa Sri, Nida Rehman, S Anusha, S B Keerthana, S Pavithra Sridharan, M Revathi, Yogya Kosuri, B Jenitha, MS Aishwarya, S Swathi, Ramya Rajaram

KAR-W vs TN-W live: KAR-W vs TN-W Key Players

Veda Krishnamurti

Nikki Prasad

Nethra Iyer

Aishwarya Murugesan

KAR-W vs TN-W Dream11 live: KAR-W vs TN-W Dream11 team

KAR-W vs TN-W live: KAR-W vs TN-W match prediction

As per our KAR-W vs TN-W Dream11 prediction, KAR-W will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The KAR-W vs TN-W match prediction and KAR-W vs TN-W playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The KAR-W vs TN-W Dream11 team and KAR-W vs TN-W Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

