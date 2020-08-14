Mumbai Club Cricketer Karan Tiwari's Death Shocks India And Delhi Capitals Star R Ashwin

The Indian domestic cricket season is yet to get underway due to the COVID-19 pandemic but even before the start of the season, a Mumbai club cricketer decided to end his life after being unable to get a platform to showcase his talent. Karan Tiwari committed suicide at his Mumbai residence on Monday after being suspected to be under depression due to concerns over his professional career.

Also Read: BCCI Blocks 'illegal' Cricket League For Promoting Tournament With Virat Kohli's Image

Karan Tiwari, who is referred to as 'Junior Steyn' in the Mumbai club cricket circles, due to the resemblance of his bowling action to that of South Africa great Dale Steyn, did not play for the Mumbai senior men's cricket team but had been bowling in the nets against Mumbai batsmen over the years. Team India Test spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took to Twitter on Friday and expresses his condolences for the former player.

About the Karan Tiwari death

Karan Tiwari was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his room on Monday night at his home in the western suburbs of Mumbai. The family went suspicious after he kept his room locked for a long period of time around 10:30 pm, but forced open his bedroom door after their questions went unheard for some time. The Mumbai Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) post this incident.

Also Read: Don Bradman Ends Test Career At Average Of 99.94 On August 14, 1948; Watch Video

Ravichandran Ashwin's tweet over Karan Tiwari's death

Delhi Capitals star R Ashwin in his tweet wrote that the demise of the cricketer has given a reality check about how he finished his life after being unable to handle the rejection. He also wrote about how today's youngsters should be taught to accept rejection, which is a part of life. Speaking about success and failure in life, R Ashwin also wrote that people who are looking to get success in cricket or any other field must be guided in terms of different career options. Here's Ravichandran Ashwin's tweet -

The demise of the Mumbai based cricketer is such a reality check, he decided to end his life because he couldn’t take rejection. The future lies with the youth of today and they must be taught to accept rejection as a part of the journey called life. #karantiwari — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 14, 2020

People who are going after success in cricket or any other field for that matter, must be shown different career options all through their school and college life. #lifeisajourney — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 14, 2020

IPL 2020: R Ashwin set to don Delhi Capitals jersey

After failing to lead KXIP to IPL glory, R Ashwin will now turn his attention in helping Delhi Capitals (DC) win their first IPL title. Ashwin was recruited by DC during the trade window to bolster their spin department. The Tamil Nadu spinner started his IPL career with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the inaugural edition. He remained with the MS Dhoni-led unit till 2015.

Also Read: R Ashwin Reveals Comical Reason For 'hating' RR Pacer Jaydev Unadkat

Prior to his KXIP deal, he took the field for the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant between 2016 and 2017. During his two-year stint as KXIP captain., the franchise began on a positive note in both seasons, only to lose track during the business end of the tournament.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Gains Official Fan Club From Rivals CSK's State Tamil Nadu

Schedule for the IPL 2020

The IPL 2020 was earlier scheduled to start on March 29 but the BCCI decided to postpone the tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the new IPL dates, the tournament is scheduled to start from September 19 with the final taking place on November 10. Coming to the IPL 2020 venues, the matches will be played in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

(COVER IMAGE: R ASHWIN / TWITTER)