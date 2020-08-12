Karan Tiwary Death: 27-year-old Aspiring Mumbai Cricketer Commits Suicide At Home

Karan Tiwary, a 27-year-old Mumbai cricketer, reportedly hanged himself on Monday night at his residence in Mumbai. An official of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) broke out the news on Tuesday. Karan Tiwary was said to be a net bowler for Mumbai's Ranji Trophy team. As per reports, Tiwari was depressed with the limited opportunities he was getting in his cricketing career.

Karan Tiwary, who dreamt of playing in the IPL, lived with his mother and his brother in Mumbai. The 27-year-old didn't leave any suicide note behind. The Kurar police station filed a case of accidental death.

Karan Tiwary suicide: 27-year-old wanted to play in the IPL

Mumbai Police's spokesperson said that Tiwary called his friend in Rajasthan before he committed the suicide. He added that Tiwary informed his friend that he was distressed after failing to get selected for a good cricket club. Tiwari shared his suicidal thoughts with his friend before he took the harsh step. Tiwary's friend immediately informed the cricketers' intentions to his sister, who also lives in Rajasthan. The sister immediately called Tiwary's mother to alert her about the 27-year-old's intent. However, it was too late as Tiwary was found dead by the time his family could take any measures.

Another report suggests that Tiwary was unhappy as he was still not getting his chance in the Indian Premier League. Close relatives of Karan Tiwary informed that the 27-year-old was very good at playing cricket and wanted to feature in the IPL at any cost. As reported, Tiwari locked himself inside his room at 10:30 PM and was later found hanging by his family. According to sources, Tiwary was a huge Dale Steyn fan and his bowling action was inspired from the South African ace.

Jitu Verma, who acted in a couple of Bollywood movies, is known to be a close acquaintance of Karan Tiwary. Jitu Verma said that Tiwari was struggling to find his game since a couple of years. Vinayak Samant, the Mumbai senior cricket team's head coach, stated that he was trying to find a decent local club for Karan Tiwary. One of Karan Tiwary's old friend said that the bowler was hoping to get selected for a state team as he was in talks with few of them. The 27-year-old bowler used to stay in the suburb of Goregaon in Mumbai.

(Source: ICC.com)