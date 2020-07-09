Leg-spinner Karn Sharma Picks MS Dhoni To Lead His All-Time IPL XI Team; Read Details

Karn Sharma has appointed Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the captain of his All-Time IPL XI team. Sharma is currently associated with the three-time winners Chennai Super Kings and has been a part of that squad from the 2018 season.

MSD leads Karn's All-Time IPL XI

During his interaction with Dr. Yash Kashikar, the leg-spinner picked his All-Time IPL XI that included a lot of star-studded players who are experts in all the three aspects of the game. Chris Gayle, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya, Dwayne Bravo (batsmen and all-rounders combined) Amit Mishra, Harbhajan Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (bowlers). MS Dhoni was picked as the captain as well as the wicket-keeper batsman.

Take a look at Karn Sharma’s all-time IPL XI:

Chris Gayle, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (Capt. & WK), Hardik Pandya, Dwayne Bravo, Amit Mishra, Harbhajan Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

MS Dhoni's eagerly awaited comeback

The legendary cricketer was last seen in action during the heartbreaking World Cup 2019 semi-final loss at the hands of New Zealand in July last year where he had scored a painstaking 72-ball 50 and was involved in a 116-run partnership with star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja after India's early top-order collapse.

However, once Jadeja was caught while trying to match up with the asking rate and MS Dhoni was run out of a sharp throw from Martin Guptill it was curtains down for the Men In Blue as they lost the contest by 18 runs.

Meanwhile, Mahi was all set to lead the three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has been suspended indefinitely as of now due to the global pandemic. At the same time, MSD was also going to make his return to competitive cricket.

(Image Courtesy: AP)