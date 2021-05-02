Karnataka Minister Lauds Virat Kohli's RCB For Making Contributions To COVID-19 Relief Aid

Karnataka's Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K has praised the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for announcing financial support to fight COVID-19 in India. The Chikkaballapura MLA took to Twitter to heap praise on the Virat Kohli-led franchise, calling the initiative an "inspiring decision". Earlier in the day, RCB announced that it will be making financial contributions to help tackle the oxygen shortage in Bengaluru and other cities and will also wear a special blue jersey to pay tribute to the healthcare workers sweating it out in PPE kits.

"Inspiring gesture from @RCBTweets to show solidarity towards our frontline heroes. Collective efforts and cooperation is the need of the hour. Together we will defeat the pandemic," Dr Sudhakar K wrote on Twitter.

Earlier today, RCB shared a video message on Twitter, featuring skipper Virat Kohli, who announced that players will be wearing blue jerseys in the next game to show solidarity with all healthcare professionals. Kohli said that the signed jerseys of players will be auctioned off after the match and the proceeds will go towards fighting the COVID-19 crisis in the country.

Several IPL teams and players have come forwards to help the fight against COVID-19 in India. Earlier, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Rajasthan Royals also announced their contributions to help tackle the outbreak. Players such as Pat Cummins, Nicholas Pooran, Sheldon Jackson have also contributed for the same in the last couple of weeks. Former cricketers Brett Lee, Sachin Tendulkar have also made contributions to India's fight against COVID-19.

COVID crisis in India

COVID-19 situation in India is getting severe day by day as the health care infrastructure is succumbing to the massive pressure triggered after the second wave in the country. India has been reporting more than 3 lakh daily infections for more than a week now. India recorded more than 4 lakh cases for the first time on April 30. The single-day rise has dipped in the last 24 hours but it still touched the 3,90,000-mark. Over 2,12,000 people have succumbed due to COVID-19 in India since the pandemic emerged in late 2019.

