Karnataka Teenager Bags Imperious Record, Smashes 24 Sixes & 48 Fours Off 165 Deliveries

All of 16 years, Tanmay Manjunath has currently become the talk of the town for the cricketing world, courtesy of a mammoth knock at the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) U-16 50 overs inter-district tournament. Playing for Sagar Cricket Club in Shivamogga, Karnataka, Tanmay reportedly unleashed wrath on the Bhadravathi NTCC team and went on to hit a record-shattering knock of 407 runs off 165 deliveries. Courtesy of his knock, which included 24 sixes and 48 fours, the team reached a total of 583/4 in the allotted fifty overs.

Sagar Cricket Club went on to win the match by a massive margin of 510 runs after Bhadravati was bowled out on the score of 73 runs. Meanwhile, after hitting the knock, Manjunath found himself in the headlines, as cricket enthusiasts from India hailed the player for his magical innings. Meanwhile, cricket fans were reminded of another Indian player who achieved similar glories in domestic cricket at the junior level, before making it big against some of the top players of the world.

Tanmay Manjunath has written a rare record in the under-16 cricket tournament held in Shivamogga,#Karnataka. He hit 48 fours and 28 sixes that too 165 balls spare.

We played champ. #Cricket#cricketmemes #cricketlovers pic.twitter.com/9B2sm6L9vV — Srinivasa A G (@spag_09) November 14, 2022

Similarities between Tanmay Manjunath & Prithvi Shaw

Manjunath's batting style appeared to resemble none other than the ICC U-19 World Cup-winning captain Prithvi Shaw. The 22-year-old player first made headlines in 2013, when he used to play for the Middle Income Group (MIG) Cricket Club in Mumbai and was also the skipper of Rizvi Springfield High School, alongside the Mumbai U-16 team. In November 2013, Shaw hit the headlines for scoring the highest-ever knock by an Indian batter in any organized form of cricket since 1901.

He notably scored 546 runs for Rizvi Springfield in a Harris Shield elite division match. Shaw memorably led Rizvi Springfield into two Harris Shield title wins in 2012 and 2013. It is pertinent to mention that Shaw was one of the biggest names in Indian domestic cricket as a teenage prodigy.

Having said that, Tanmay would be certainly looking upto Prithvi Shaw as an example to make it big in the game. Shaw went on to make his international debut for India in the Test format in 2018, before making his ODI debut in 2020 and T20I debut in 2021. He is one of the most prominent in the Indian domestic circuit and has also scored 1588 runs in 63 IPL games at a strike rate of 147.4.