Karnataka Vs J&K Ranji Trophy Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

The Ranji Trophy season for 2019/20 is nearing its end with the quarter-finals being played on Thursday, February 20. Karnataka faces Jammu and Kashmir in the third quarter-final in Jammu at 9:30 AM. Here are all the essential match details for the upcoming encounter.

Karnataka vs J&K match timing and details

Match: Karnataka vs J&K

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Gandhi Memorial Science College Ground, Jammu

Dates: February 20 to February 24

Karnataka vs J&K live streaming details

On television, the quarter-final can be watched live on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 SELECT HD. On the internet, the Karnataka vs J&K match can be live-streamed on Hotstar and JioTV. Fans can also catch live scores and updates on www.bcci.tv.

Karnataka vs J&K: Jammu Pitch Report and Weather prediction

Jammu's last match at this venue was against Haryana and they ended up losing the match. While the pitch offered good support to the batsman in the beginning, it started helping the bowlers in the following days. According to AccuWeather, weather in Jammu is predicted to be in the 20s and the lowest predicted temperature is 10 degrees Celcius. Heavy rain is forecasted for the first day of play.

Karnataka vs J&K: Match preview

Karnataka ended at the third position in the Elite Cross Pool Points Table with four wins out of eight games. Their last match was against Baroda and they won by 8 wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Abhimanyu Mithun, Karun Nair, and Krishnamurthy Siddharth. Their best bowlers were Abhimanyu Mithun, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ronit More, and Prasidh Krishna.

Jammu and Kashmir ended at the first position in the Elite Group C Points Table with six wins out of nine games. Their last match was against Haryana and their opponents won by two wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Shubham Khajuria, Shubham Pundir, Parvez Rasool, and Suryansh Raina. Their best bowlers were Aquib Nabi, Mujtaba Yousuf, Ram Dayal, and Parvez Rasool.

Karnataka are the favourites to win this match.

