Karthik Claims He Was Abused On Social Media For Turning Weatherman During WTC Final

Veteran wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik has claimed that he was 'abused' for saying it's raining and not waking up early during the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand that was contested at Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton last month.

With his sharp yet simple analysis, Dinesh Karthik became an instant hit in the commentary box when he made his debut during the high-voltage WTC Final. 'DK' was also praised on social media after he sledged Nasser Hussain a bit and yet earned plaudits from the former England captain.

However, what really stood out during his commentary stint was that the middle-order batsman had turned weatherman as well.

Dinesh Karthik claims he was abused

"Weatherman’ is a very double-edged sword; I’ll put it on record. The first day, a lot of praise, the second day, very happy, the third day they started abusing me. I wanted to sleep yaar; I can’t wake up every day at 6’o clock to give a weather report. They took it too seriously on social media. They started abusing me saying, ‘Wake up! What the hell are you doing?’ in far more choice words that I can’t use on the podcast, just for not waking up, which was hard but you have to live up to their expectations I guess. I got abused for saying it was raining!” said Dinesh Karthik while speaking on the ‘22 Yarns with Gaurav Kapur’ podcast.



“Two things I got abused for were for saying it’s gray and it’s raining and the fact that I couldn’t wake up early to give the news. And a lot of it, I am talking about thousands of abuses. Not one or two, that I would have let go. Thousands saying ‘Wake up, wake the hell up’,” he added.



While Dinesh Karthik is enjoying his commentary stint as an active cricketer, he would be hoping for a last hurrah as he currently seems to be in the twilight of his international career. The last time Dinesh Karthik had donned the Indian jersey was during the heartbreaking World Cup 2019 semi-final clash against New Zealand at Old Trafford in Manchester. The match that lasted for two days due to rain was won by the BlackCaps who sealed a second successive World Cup final berth.

Dinesh Karthik, who was also playing his maiden World Cup in the 2019 edition had a tournament to forget as he could only manage 14 runs from three matches that he got to feature in at a strike rate of 41.17 and an average of seven. 'DK' has since then not been in the national team management's scheme of things.