The India vs Australia three-match T20I series concluded on Sunday with the Men in Blue earning a comprehensive six-wicket win in the series decider. The match witnessed several memorable moments from both sides, including the controversial run-out of Australia’s star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. He was dismissed in the eighth over of the first innings on the individual score of six runs off 11 balls.

The dismissal took place in the fourth ball of the eighth over, which was being bowled by wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. While the bowler delivered the ball on a short length, into the hips, Maxwell hit it towards the short fine leg. Meanwhile, Axar Patel, who was standing at the deep square position, moved to his right and swooped down on the ball, before going for a direct hit attempt.

However, wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik accidentally disturbed the bails with his gloves even before gathering the throw by Axar. Although Karthik disturbed one bail, the other bail stayed intact, as seen in the third umpire review. The direct hit by Axar ensured the other bail came off, resulting in Maxwell being sent back to the pavilion.

Glenn Maxwell's controversial dismissal sparks debate

'Can’t rely on containing India': Australia captain Aaron Finch

What came as a 'lucky' break for India, was quite a bizarre and controversial way for Maxwell to depart. As Maxwell looked miffed with himself for getting run-out, the sell-out crowd erupted with celebrations. Maxwell had a poor campaign during Australia’s tour of India 2022, as he managed to score a combined total of seven runs in three games.

Revealing his thoughts on the 1-2 series loss, Australia captain Aaron Finch shed his views and explained what went wrong in the game. The Aussie skipper admitted that it was good series and highlighted the team’s ability to hold nerves in the middle. “We thought it was a decent total, it got a bit dewy and we knew we had to get wickets,” Finch said in the post-match presentation.

Speaking about Team India's performance, he added, “You can’t rely on containing India. At times we were a bit sloppy in out execution. To be able to play three games against a world-class side has been great for this side."

India will now face South Africa in a three-match T20I series, a three-match ODI series, followed by the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.