Karun Nair And Wife Sanaya Takariwala Announce Pregnancy On Social Media; Check Post

Indian cricketer Karun Nair on Saturday announced his wife Sanaya Takariwala was pregnant and that they are expecting a newborn by January 2022. Nair, who tied the knot with Sanaya in 2020, shared the good news on social media with a picture where he and his wife can be seen embracing each other in love. "Our hearts are so full, and we can’t wait to hold you. Arriving Jan 2022. #comingsoon #herewegrow #blessed," Nair captioned the post on multiple social media handles.

The couple had got engaged in 2019 following which they shared lovely pictures on social media. Months later, they announced their wedding date. Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ajinkya Rahane, and Yuzvendra Chahal were among the Indian cricket stars who attended Nair's wedding to Sanaya in January 2020.

Karun Nair's career

As far as the cricketing career of Nair is concerned, the 29-year-old has been out of the national team since 2017. Nair has played 6 Test matches and 2 ODIs for India since his debut in 2016. Nair has scored 374 runs in the longest format at an impressive average of 62.33. The Karnataka batsman played his debut Test against England and made a fine triple-century in the final match of the series. Nair became only the second India batsman to score a triple-hundred in Test cricket, the first being Virender Sehwag. Nair helped his side win the Test and was adjudged the player of the match for his game-winning knock.

Nair last featured in the Test squad during India's home series against Australia in 2017, where the batsman failed to make a mark and was subsequently dropped from the national side. Nair plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League. He was released by Kings XI Punjab (Punjab Kings) after the end of the 2020 season. Nair will next be seen in the second leg of the Indian Premier League, which will be played in the UAE in September this year.

Image: KarunNair/Twitter/Instagram

