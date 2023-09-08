Karun Nair Set For County Stint With Northamptonshire, To Play In Three Championship Games

County Cricket, renowned for its rich history and competitive standards, provided Indian cricketer Karun Nair with a unique opportunity to hone his skills in challenging conditions. His stint in County Cricket will not only enrich his cricketing experience but also demonstrate his commitment to becoming a more well-rounded player.

Karun Nair is the second Indian after Virender Sehwag to score a triple-century in Tests

Nair has played just six Test matches for India since his debut in November 2016

Nair will look to make the most of the opportunity he has gotten from Northamptonshire

Karun Nair joins Northamptonshire

Karun Nair has recently signed up with Northamptonshire to participate in their remaining three County Championship matches of the season. He steps in for Sam Whiteman, who has returned to Australia.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Nair stated in a released statement, "I’m really looking forward to joining Northamptonshire and getting to play in the County Championship. You hear a lot about county cricket and I know Prithvi [Shaw] really enjoyed his time with the team so it’s exciting to have the opportunity to be involved too.”

“Hopefully I can make an impact on the team while I’m there, that’s the main thing for me. It’s about doing as much as I can to help the team get some wins in these last three games," he added.

Nair arrived in the UK on Friday and will soon join the Northamptonshire squad in preparation for their upcoming game against Warwickshire, commencing on Sunday.

𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗽𝘁𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗿𝗲, 𝗞𝗮𝗿𝘂𝗻 𝗡𝗮𝗶𝗿! 🇮🇳



The Indian batsman joins the club for the final 3 @CountyChamp fixtures. 💪



Read more 👉 https://t.co/36pZkAetth pic.twitter.com/C4J3yh11WR — Northamptonshire CCC (@NorthantsCCC) September 8, 2023

Northamptonshire coach ecstatic to host Nair

Northamptonshire head coach John Sadler expressed his excitement at Nair's signing, saying "it's great" the club was able to secure the Indian batter for the remainder of the season.

“It’s great that we’ve been able to secure Karun to come over for the remainder of the season, he’s really keen to get going. He’s a high-class batter who’s scored something like 11,000 runs in his career and his first-class numbers are particularly special,” Sadler said.

In December 2016, Nair achieved the remarkable feat of becoming only the second Indian, following Virender Sehwag, to score a triple-century in Test cricket for India. However, his international appearances have been limited, featuring in only three tests since then, and he is currently not part of India's plans across all formats.

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw also played four games for the side recently, but his stint was cut short due to an injury he sustained while fielding. In the same match, Shaw smashed a brilliant 125 not out.

