Kashmir T20 Tournament Gives THIS Unique Player Of The Match Award To Its Best Performers

Jammu and Kashmir have been one of the oldest cricket teams in the country but have traditionally been one of the weaker teams in the Ranji Trophy. However, the cricketing landscape in the state has changed in recent times and registered a famous win over Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium in 2014. The Jammu and Kashmir team has benefitted by the rise of Parvez Rasool.

Rasool is the only international cricketer produced by the state. He made his ODI debut for India in 2014 while last played in a T20I against England in 2016. Last season, Irfan Pathan also featured for the state in a mentor-cum-player capacity.

Kashmir T20 tournament awards a fresh fish to the Player of the Match winner

Player of the Match trophies over the years have evolved. While earlier in the 70s and 80s, cricketers received appliances if they performed well on the pitch, the scene has complete with the massive rise in sponsorship revenue. Cash prizes are standard these days, while a trophy is also awarded generally to mark the player's achievement. However, in the wilderness of Kashmir, innovation still seems to be the norm as far as the Player of the Match awards are concerned.

According to a Kashmir Sports Watch journalist Mohsin Khan, a local Kashmir T20 competition awards the player of the match a giant fresh fish for his performance on the field. A couple of users commented that competitions in Odisha and Jharkhand also awarded goats to the best performers from the match.

Parvez Rasool continues to be an instrumental part of the Jammu and Kashmir set up. The 31-year-old all-rounder became the first Jammu and Kashmir cricketer to play in the IPL, having picked up by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the 2014 IPL auction for ₹95 lakh. While Parvez Rasool is currently not part of the SRH set up, fellow teammate Abdul Samad was snapped up in the IPL 2020 auction.

Another talented Jammu and Kashmir cricketer Rasikh Salam was picked up by the Mumbai Indians in the player auction for the 2019 IPL. However, he was banned by the BCCI for two years following a discrepancy with his birth certificate and was subsequently released by the franchise. Like Irfan Pathan, fellow IPL veteran Mithun Manhas also featured for the J&K Ranji Trophy side joining them for the 2015–16 Ranji Trophy season.

