Kashmir's Rising Star In Women's Cricket Dreams Of Playing For India At The Highest Level

Amidst the breathtaking Himalayan landscape, a talented young cricketer is making waves in the world of women's cricket. Snober, a 21-year-old batting sensation, inspired by Harmanpreet Kaur Indian women's cricket team Captain, has emerged as a rising star, captivating the cricketing fraternity with her exceptional skills and inspiring journey. Born and raised in North Kashmir's Apple town of Sopore, Jammu, and Kashmir, Snober developed a passion for cricket at an early age.

3 things you need to know:

Snober hogged the limelight after performing in the Jammu Kashmir Cricket Association Talent Hunt

Snober was selected for the Jammu and Kashmir women's cricket trials

Snober initially faced many financial obstacles

Snober's cricketing journey so far

Despite facing numerous societal challenges and limited opportunities for women in sports, her dedication and talent stood out. With the unwavering support of her family, Snober overcame these obstacles and pursued her dreams of playing professional cricket. Snober has been associated with "Saath Club" for the past two years, where she not only played at the district level but also showcased her batting ability at the Kashmir level. Snober Samandar also performed brilliantly through the Jammu Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) Talent Hunt 2022 two years ago. Snober's breakthrough came when she caught the attention of selectors during a regional tournament. Her elegant strokeplay, impeccable timing, and ability to remain calm under pressure set her apart from her peers. Recognizing her potential, Snober was selected for the Jammu and Kashmir women's cricket trials but she could not continue due to his underrated performance marking her journey full of struggles in the beginning.

Snober Samandar belongs to a middle-class family leading to financial obstacles as far as financial support for her family is concerned. She even can't appear in the (JKCA) trials that were going to be held in Jammu recently and the reason behind her non-appearance was her financial instability. Since then, Snober's rise in the cricketing world has been meteoric. Her performances in domestic tournaments have been nothing short of extraordinary. Whether it is her aggressive batting style or her athletic fielding, Snober has proven to be a force to be reckoned with. Off the field, Snober is an inspiration to aspiring female cricketers in Kashmir and beyond. She actively participates in initiatives aimed at promoting women's cricket and empowering young girls to pursue their sporting dreams. Snober firmly believes that gender should never be a barrier to achieving success, and her determination serves as a shining example for all.

Snober is now an inspiration for the youth in Kashmir

With her immense talent and promising future, Snober has become a symbol of hope and pride for Kashmiri youth. She embodies the region's resilience and showcases the untapped potential of women in sports. As she continues to excel on the cricket field, Snober remains committed to breaking barriers and inspiring the next generation of athletes from Kashmir. As Snober's cricketing journey unfolds, one thing is certain: this young Kashmiri cricketer is destined for greatness. Her dedication, skill, and unwavering spirit make her an asset to women's cricket not only in Kashmir but also on the global stage. Snober is an inspiration to countless aspiring athletes, proving that dreams do come true with hard work and determination.

Snober urged LG Administration of Jammu and Kashmir to support her in any possible way so that she can improve her skills and play for Indian National Team as well as beyond that. She requested admission to any reputed Cricket Academy where she can uplift her skills and let her talent conquer more.