KAT Vs QAL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Squads And More Details

The Karnataka Tuskers will face the Qalandars in Match 20 of Abu Dhabi T10 2019. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Thursday, November 21 at 7:15 PM IST. The Tuskers are captained by Hashim Amla and the Qalandars are captained by Dawid Malan. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

Squads and Favourable Dream11

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Karnataka Tuskers:

Hashim Amla (captain), Shafiqullah Shafiq (wicketkeeper), Johnson Charles, Evin Lewis, Ross Whiteley, Upul Tharanga, Ahmed Raza, Malinda Pushpakumara, Sandeep Lamichhane, Patrick Brown, Shapoor Zadran, Marlon Samuels, Ryan ten Doeschate, Nathan Rimmington, Asad Pathan, Fabian Allen, Kesrick Williams, and Asif Mumtaz.

Qalandars:

Dawid Malan (captain), Luke Ronchi (wicketkeeper), Tom Banton, Philip Salt, Laurie Evans, Jordan Clark, Lahiru Kumara, George Garton, Sultan Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sohail Akhtar, Haris Rauf, Ahsan Mirza, Maaz Khan, Dilbar Hussain, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Seekkuge Prasanna, Chris Jordan, Peter Trego, Samit Patel, Shahid Afridi, and Imran Nazir.

Favourable Dream11

Wicket-keepers: Johnson Charles

Batsmen: Dawid Malan (captain), Philip Salt, Tom Banton, Hashim Amla (vice-captain)

All-Rounders: Seekkuge Prasanna, George Garton, Ahmed Raza

Bowlers: Chris Jordan, Lahiru Kumara, Sandeep Lamichhane

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Form Guide

Karnataka are currently seventh in the Super League rankings and have won only one of their four matches so far. Their last completed match was against the Deccan Gladiators, which was won by the latter. Captain Hashim Amla and Evin Lewis were the Tuskers' best batsmen. Their best bowlers were Ahmed Raza and Shapoor Zadran.

The Qalandars are currently sixth in the Super League rankings and have also won just one out of their four matches. Their last completed match was also against the Gladiators, which the latter won by 24 runs. The Qalandars' best batsmen were captain Dawid Malan and Phil Salt. Their best bowlers were Chris Jordan and George Garton.

