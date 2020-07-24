KC Vs WKH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Japanese Premier League 2020 Live Game Info

Kansai Chargers will take on West Kanto Hurricanes in Match 9 of the Japan Premier League on Saturday, July 25. The KC vs WKH match will be played at the Sano International Cricket Ground 1 and will commence at 11:00 AM (IST). Here is our KC vs WKH Dream11 team and KC vs WKH Dream11 prediction along with the KC vs WKH Dream11 top picks.

KC vs WKH Dream11 prediction: Japan Premier League 2020 preview

Kansai Chargers faced a humiliating defeat in their first match of the tournament as they were defeated by 116 runs at the hands of South Kanto Super Kings. The Chargers will look to bounce back from the loss and their batsmen will have to step up their game if they have to secure a win. On the other hand, West Kanto Hurricanes also suffered a 6-wicket defeat against South Kanto Super Kings. Both teams will look to play an attacking brand of cricket to get off the mark on the points table.

KC vs WKH Dream11 prediction: KC vs WKH squads

KC vs WKH Dream11 prediction: KC squad

Makoto Taniyama, Akira Kuribayasi, Chanaka Dushmantha, Kohei Wakita, Remesh Palakkad, Basit Abbasi, Sota Wada, Umair zulfiqar, Mahmood ur Rahman, Kenjiro Iwamoto, Yuji Yamamoto, Daichi Motoyama, Ikuya Nishioka, Syed Farooq Ali, Harambage Sukita, Ryuichi Ashida, Subhan Arshad, Shahen Silva.

KC vs WKH Dream11 prediction: WKH squad

Tomoki Ota, Wataru Miyauchi, Raheel Kano, Nozomi Tomizawa, Supun Nawarathna, Naotsune Miyaji, Rajan Karki, Oshantha Nanayakkara, Kakeru Ebisui, Takurou Hagihara, Masaomi Kobayashi, Masato Morita, Asala Wickrama Arachchige, Takuya Ono, Arjun Gautam, Yoshitaka Uehara, Koji Iwasaki, Shogo Kimura.

KC vs WKH Dream11 prediction: KC vs WKH Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Wataru Miyauchi

Batsmen: Raheel Kano (Captain), Tomoki Ota (Vice-captain), Masaomi Kobayashi, Sota Wada

All-rounders: Akira Kuribayasi, Makoto Taniyama

Bowlers: Takurou Hagihara, Oshantha Nanayakkara, Shahen Silva, Yuji Yamamoto

KC vs WKH Dream11 prediction

WKH start off as favourites to win the KC vs WKH live match.

Please note that the above KC vs WKH Dream11 prediction, KC vs WKH Dream11 team and KC vs WKH Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The KC vs WKH Dream11 team, KC vs WKH Dream11 top picks and KC vs WKH Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC.COM