KCA Pink T20 Ruby Vs Sapphire Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

KCB Ruby will battle it out against KCA Sapphire in the opening match of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM IST from the Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha on March 27, 2021. Here are the Ruby vs Sapphire squads, how to watch Ruby vs Sapphire live in India and Ruby vs Sapphire live scores and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

KCA Pink T20: Ruby vs Sapphire prediction and preview

A total of five teams will battle it out for the ultimate championship in the KCA Pink T20 Challengers. KCA Ruby and KCA Sapphire are slated to feature in the inaugural match of the competition on Saturday. The sides will clash in the morning contest of the day and will be keen to commence their campaign with a thumping win as they look to get off the mark on the points table from their first game itself. The teams are expected to go all guns blazing in the crucial encounter, and their contest is bound to entertain the viewers. According to our Ruby vs Sapphire prediction, Sapphire will be the favourites to clinch the fixture.

KCA Pink T20: Ruby vs Sapphire squads

Ruby: Jayalekshmi Dev, Sreekrishna Haridas, Jilu George, TP Ajanya, Akshaya A, Drishya, Aswathymol AJ, Soniya Babu, Mrudhula VS, S Gayathri, Ragi Mohan, Nithuna K R, Shani T, Gopika Gayathri Devi, Najla C M C, Aleena Ann Joy,, Anaswara Santosh

Ruby vs Sapphire live in India: Ruby vs Sapphire live streaming details

The KCA Pink T20 tournament will not be televised live in India. However, fans can catch the Ruby vs Sapphire live streaming, which will be available on the FanCode app and website from 10:00 AM IST on Saturday, March 27. To catch the Ruby vs Sapphire live scores and updates, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the Kerala Cricket Association.

Kerala President's Cup T20 live: Ruby vs Sapphire pitch report and weather forecast

As observed in the recently concluded Kodak Kerala T20 League, the wicket at Sanatana Dharma College Ground will be favourable for the bowlers. The batters will struggle to score runs at a frantic pace on the surface, and spinners are likely to play a major role in the game. The captain winning the toss could be inclined to bowl first on the strip.

According to AccuWeather, a significant cloud cover is expected during the match. There are also chances of rain interrupting the play in the second innings. The temperatures are likely to hover around 32 degrees during the game.

Image source: Kerala Cricket Association Twitter