KCC Vs ALZ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All ECS T10 League Live Game Info

Kista Cricket Club and Alby Zalmi CC will face each other in the league game of the ECS T10 League 2020 on Tuesday, June 16. The KCC vs ALZ live match will be played at the Marsta Cricket Ground in Stockholm. The KCC vs ALZ live match will commence at 1:30 PM (IST). Here is a look at our KCC vs ALZ Dream11 prediction, the KCC vs ALZ match prediction and KCC vs ALZ Dream11 team and KCC vs ALZ playing 11 that is expected to fetch you the maximum points in the KCC vs ALZ live match.

KCC vs ALZ Dream11 prediction: Squads for KCC vs ALZ Dream11 team

KCC vs ALZ Dream11 prediction: KCC vs ALZ Dream11 squad: KCC

Fashahid Shah, Kashan Khan, Chandan Khatri, Muhammad Farhan Anwar, Nasir Khan, Arif Zaidi, Rizwan Baig, Aleem Muhammad Siddiqi, Pankaj Kaul, Zubair Abbas, Maqoos Badar, Shahid Nawaz, Muhammad Asif, Junaid Azam, Ahsan Mehmood, Ghazzai Mehdi, Hamza Iqbal, Imran Hussain, Sudharma Srinivasan Damarla, Naeem Ullah Khan.

KCC vs ALZ Dream11 prediction: KCC vs ALZ Dream11 squad: ALZ

Shahed Ali, Muhammad Usman Iftikhar, Azam Khalil, Faraan Chaudhry, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Ismaeel Zia (WK), Aman Khan (C), Talha Masood, Faseeh Tariq Choudhary, Abdullah Khalil, Samiallah Khalil, Saad Anis, Farqaleet Kirmani, Amanullah Safi, Sheikh Hadi Iqbal, Rohollah Stanikzai, Syed Muhammad Talha Wasti, Zabihullah Niazy, Yasir Sultan, Kashif Aziz, Basir Sahebi, Muhammad Fahad Javed, Munir Safi, Noman Fawjoon, Rukshan Nawalage, Yakob Safi, Munib Safi, Noman Walyat, Rahel Khan, Zia Alozai, Usman Jabbar.

KCC vs ALZ Dream11 top picks

Here's our KCC vs ALZ Dream11 top picks for the KCC vs ALZ Dream11 match -

Azam Khalil

Chandan Khatri

Muhammad Farhan Anwar

Muhammad Usman Iftikhar

KCC vs ALZ Dream11 prediction: KCC vs ALZ Dream 11 likely playing XIs

KCC vs ALZ Dream11 prediction: KCC vs ALZ Dream 11 likely playing XI: KCC

Fashahid Shah, Kashan Khan, Chandan Khatri, Muhammad Farhan Anwar, Nasir Khan, Arif Zaidi, Rizwan Baig, Aleem Muhammad Siddiqi, Pankaj Kaul, Zubair Abbas, Maqoos Badar.

KCC vs ALZ Dream11 prediction: KCC vs ALZ Dream 11 likely playing XI: ALZ

Shahed Ali, Muhammad Usman Iftikhar, Azam Khalil, Faraan Chaudhry, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Ismaeel Zia , Aman Khan, Talha Masood, Faseeh Tariq Choudhary, Abdullah Khalil, Samiallah Khalil.

KCC vs ALZ Dream11 team

Here's our KCC vs ALZ Dream11 team that can give maximum points in the KCC vs ALZ Dream11 game -

KCC vs ALZ Dream11 prediction

As per our KCC vs ALZ Dream11 prediction, KCC start as favourites against ALZ.

Note: The KCC vs ALZ Dream11 prediction, KCC vs ALZ Dream11 top picks and KCC vs ALZ Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The KCC vs ALZ Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

