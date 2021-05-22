KCC Vs BBS Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Fantasy Picks And ECS T10 Match Preview

Match 23 of the ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 will be played between Koln CC and Bonn Blue Star at the Bayern Uerdingen Ground. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Saturday, May 22. Here is our KCC vs BBS Dream11 prediction, KCC vs BBS Dream11 team, KCC vs BBS best team and KCC vs BBS player record.



KCC vs BBS match preview

Both the teams are making their debut in the tournament and will be eager to make a big impression with their way of cricket. These two teams are very evenly matched with Koln CC being crowned German champions twice. The team has also emerged victorious in 12 of the last 18 years in the state competition. On the other hand, Bonn Blue Star won the T20 regional championship only last season and will look to repeat the same performance in this tournament as well. It will be interesting to see who gets their maiden ECS victory first.

The tournament features 10 top teams who have been divided into two groups. All the teams will feature in 48 T10 matches for 12 days. Group A will consist of teams like Bayer Uerdingen Boosters, MSC Frankfurt, Aachen Rising Stars, Koln Challengers and VfB Gelsenkirchen. In Group B the battle will be amongst the teams like Bayer Uerdingen Wolves, Koln CC, Bonn Blue Star, Düsseldorf Blackcaps and DJK SG Solingen.

KCC vs BBS weather report

There will be rain during the match which could see a reduction in the overs of the match could be called off if the rains don't stop. The wind gusts will be around 48 km/h with temperatures hovering around 11 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With chances of showers coming during the match, both the teams might not get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the KCC vs BBS Dream11 prediction.

KCC vs BBS pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.



KCC vs BBS player record

For Koln CC the form of Irfan Ahmed and skipper Dhruv Patel will be crucial throughout the tournament. The team will be hoping for both batsmen to do really well throughout the tournament and take the team all the way till the final. On the other hand Bonn Blue Star will be relying on the duo of Dilshan Rajudeen and Jawad Azizi to do well with bat and ball.



KCC vs BBS Dream11 prediction

As per our KCC vs BBS Dream11 prediction, BBS will come out on top in this contest.

