KCC Vs BSH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Kings CC will battle it out against Badalona Shaheen CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Thursday, October 22. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 4:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our KCC vs BSH match prediction and KCC vs BSH Dream11 team. The KCC vs BSH live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.
KCC are 5th on the points table with two wins and one loss so far. This match will be crucial for them to not only move up the points table but also keep themselves in the race for a place in the knockout stage. On the other hand, BSH are second on the points table, winning three matches on the trot and would look to continue their winning momentum and keep a firm grip on the second spot. Expect both teams to field their best players in the KCC vs BSH playing 11
🏏🇪🇸 Week 2️⃣ of 3️⃣ week extravaganza of LIVE CRICKET continues as Bengali CC face Pakcelona at the European Cricket Series Barcelona.— European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) October 22, 2020
Latest news 👉 https://t.co/6PLADFbASj🏏🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/7meEPiuWgD
Jubed Miah, Shakil Mia, MD Shafiullah, Sofiqul Islam, Salman Ahmed, Moshiur Rahman, Soyful Islam, Kamrul Islam Foysol, Saqib Muhammad, Rahman Ahababur Priok, MD Rahul, MD Shofi Ahmed, Ripon Ahmed, MD Saiful Islam, Ripon Alom, Shemu Ahmed, Miah Jakir, Hussain Aminul, Shahedur Rahman, Ajamal Naseri, Moynul Islam, Sovon Najmul Huda, Moyez Uddin, Tahed Ahmed, Foyez Ahmed, Sadikur Rahman.
Babar Khan (wk), Hamza Saleem Dar, Bilawal Khan, Dilawar Khan, Sajawal Khan, Umair Javed, Hamza Ali, Mati- Ur-Rehman Malik, Mohammad Shafeer, M Saleem, Malik Sami-Ur-Rehman, N Muhammad, H Sanwal, A Ur-Rehman, Badar Iqbal, Adil Hassan Akbar, Adeel Abbass.
Hamza Saleem Dar
Kamrul Islam Foysol
Babar Khan
Jubed Miah
As per our KCC vs BSH Dream11 prediction, BSH will be favourites to win the match.
