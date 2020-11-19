KCC Vs FCC Dream11 Prediction, Team , Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Bangladesh Kings CC will face Fateh CC in the Match 35 of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Thursday, November 19. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 5:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our KCC vs FCC match prediction, probable KCC vs FCC playing 11 and KCC vs FCC Dream11 team. KCC vs FCC live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

KCC vs FCC live: KCC vs FCC Dream11 prediction and preview

This is the second match of the day for both the teams which means they will be well versed with the conditions. KCC are looking to qualify for the knockout stage. .As a result, all the matches they play today will be of utmost importance and winning is a must as even a single loss could derail their chances.

For FCC the chances of qualification for the knockout stage are already diminished as they will be looking to end the season on a high by winning rest of their matches as they are still winless in the tournament.

KCC vs FCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the KCC vs FCC Dream11 team

KCC vs FCC Dream11 prediction: KCC squad for KCC vs FCC Dream11 team

Mohammed Shemu, Jubed Miah, Asjad Butt, MD Shafiullah, Md Siraj Nipo, Sofiqul Islam, Omar Ali (wk), Moshiur Rahman (c), Tahed Ahmed, Hussain Aminul, MD Rahul, Soyful Islam, Ajmal Naseri, Miah Jakir, Sadikur Rahman, Moyez Uddin, MD Saiful Islam, Mahfujul Alam, Muhammad Numan, Kamrul Islam Foysol, Saqib Muhammad, MD Shofi Ahmed, Shahedur Rahman, Shakil Mia, Tahed Ahmed, Mosaraf Hossain, Muhammad Asjed.

KCC vs FCC Dream11 prediction: FCC squad for KCC vs FCC Dream11 team

Davinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Manish Kumar Tokhi (wk), Manjinder Singh Lovely (c), Rajiv Singh, Randip Singh Daid, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Happy Singh, Trilochan Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Bhawandeep Singh, Iqbal Wajid, Khawaja M Sartajuddin, Amanbir Singh Sran, Ali Rafiq, Manvir Singh, Harkamal Singh, Gurvinder Singh

KCC vs FCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks from KCC vs FCC playing 11

Happy Singh

Mohammed Shemu

MD Shafiullah

Trilochan Singh

KCC vs FCC match prediction: KCC vs FCC Dream11 team

KCC vs FCC live: KCC vs FCC Dream11 prediction

As per our KCC vs FCC Dream11 prediction, KCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The KCC vs FCC Dream11 prediction, top picks and KCC vs FCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The KCC vs FCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

