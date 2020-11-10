KCC Vs FZL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Game Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Falco CC will take on Bangladesh Kings CC in the first match of the day in ECS T10 Barcelona on Tuesday, November 10. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our KCC vs FZL match prediction, probable KCC vs FZL playing11 and KCC vs FZL Dream11 team. The KCC vs FZL live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.
KCC are winless in the ongoing tournament and would look to get their first points on the table by winning the match versus FZL on Day 2. On Day 1 of the tournament, they were restricted to just 81 on board with defending champions Catalunya easily chasing down the target. KCC batsmen will look to do well this time around and put up a better display.
FZL, on the other hand, played just one match on Day 1 where they fought hard against Badalona Shaheen CC and overcame them by 4 runs. They will look to put up a better performance on Tuesday and ensure that they look to pick up an easy win rather than close finish. A cracking contest is on cards with both teams looking to field their best players in the KCC vs FZL playing 11.
Shakil Mia, Jubed Miah, Sofiqul Islam, Kamrul Islam Foysol, Moshiur Rahman, Saqib Muhammad, MD Shofi Ahmed, Hussain Aminul, Muhammad Asjed, Shahedur Rahman, MD Shafiullah, MD Rahul, Omar Ali, Mosaraf Hossain, Soyful Islam, Ajamal Naseri, Md Siraj Nipo, Miah Jakir, Sadikur Rahman, Moyez Uddin, MD Saiful Islam, Mohammed Shemu, Mahfujul Alam, Muhammad Numan.
Awais Ahmed (wk), Kamran Raja (c), Adeel Sarwar, Nadeem Shahzad, Rehman Ullah, Tanveer Iqbal, Naeem Hussain Shah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Awais Khan, Md Shreaz, Khawar Javed., Rehmanullah Rajpoot, Yasir Razzaq, Shahzad Umar, Ijaz Ahmed, Muhammad Yaseen, Javed Akram.
Jubed Miah
Hussain Aminul
Awais Ahmed
Rehman Ullah
As per our KCC vs FZL Dream11 prediction, FZL will be favourites to win the match.
