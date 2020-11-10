KCC Vs FZL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Game Preview

Falco CC will take on Bangladesh Kings CC in the first match of the day in ECS T10 Barcelona on Tuesday, November 10. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our KCC vs FZL match prediction, probable KCC vs FZL playing11 and KCC vs FZL Dream11 team. The KCC vs FZL live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

Also Read: Ex-Mumbai First-class Player Robin Morris Arrested For Betting In Dream11 IPL Matches

KCC vs FZL live: KCC vs FZL Dream11 prediction and preview

KCC are winless in the ongoing tournament and would look to get their first points on the table by winning the match versus FZL on Day 2. On Day 1 of the tournament, they were restricted to just 81 on board with defending champions Catalunya easily chasing down the target. KCC batsmen will look to do well this time around and put up a better display.

FZL, on the other hand, played just one match on Day 1 where they fought hard against Badalona Shaheen CC and overcame them by 4 runs. They will look to put up a better performance on Tuesday and ensure that they look to pick up an easy win rather than close finish. A cracking contest is on cards with both teams looking to field their best players in the KCC vs FZL playing 11.

Also Read: AB De Villiers Lauded For Touching Message Dedicated To Fans After Dream11 IPL 2020

KCC vs FZL Dream11 prediction: Squads for the KCC vs FZL Dream11 team

KCC vs FZL Dream11 prediction: KCC squad for KCC vs FZL Dream11 team

Shakil Mia, Jubed Miah, Sofiqul Islam, Kamrul Islam Foysol, Moshiur Rahman, Saqib Muhammad, MD Shofi Ahmed, Hussain Aminul, Muhammad Asjed, Shahedur Rahman, MD Shafiullah, MD Rahul, Omar Ali, Mosaraf Hossain, Soyful Islam, Ajamal Naseri, Md Siraj Nipo, Miah Jakir, Sadikur Rahman, Moyez Uddin, MD Saiful Islam, Mohammed Shemu, Mahfujul Alam, Muhammad Numan.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL Final: Netizens Compare Big Occasion To 2007 World Cup Final; Here Is Why

KCC vs FZL Dream11 prediction: FZL squad for KCC vs FZL Dream11 team

Awais Ahmed (wk), Kamran Raja (c), Adeel Sarwar, Nadeem Shahzad, Rehman Ullah, Tanveer Iqbal, Naeem Hussain Shah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Awais Khan, Md Shreaz, Khawar Javed., Rehmanullah Rajpoot, Yasir Razzaq, Shahzad Umar, Ijaz Ahmed, Muhammad Yaseen, Javed Akram.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma To Only Play Tests Down Under, Rested For ODIs And T20Is

KCC vs FZL Dream11 prediction: Top picks for KCC vs FZL playing 11

Jubed Miah

Hussain Aminul

Awais Ahmed

Rehman Ullah

KCC vs FZL match prediction: KCC vs FZL Dream11 team

KCC vs FZL live: KCC vs FZL Dream11 prediction

As per our KCC vs FZL Dream11 prediction, FZL will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The KCC vs FZL Dream11 prediction, top picks and KCC vs FZL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The KCC vs FZL match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.