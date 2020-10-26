KCC Vs HCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Kings CC will battle it out against Hawks CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Monday, October 26. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 3:00 PM IST. Here is a look at our KCC vs HCC match prediction, KCC vs HCC Dream11 team. The KCC vs HCC live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

KCC vs HCC live: KCC vs HCC Dream11 prediction and preview

This will be the second match of the day for Kings CC, who are currently holding onto their third spot on the points table. However, with other teams breathing down their neck, they will be looking to continue their winning run and keep hold of their third spot. On the other hand, HCC are not having a great tournament so far having won only one out of four matches.

They are currently placed at the 7th position in the Group A points table and a win will help them jump places on the points table. Expect both teams to field their best players in the KCC vs HCC playing 11.

🏏🇪🇸 ONE MORE SLEEP!

Week 3️⃣LIVE T10 CRICKET European Cricket Series Barcelona continues Monday * 0830 CET * 0630 GMT * 1300 IST.

Latest news 👉 https://t.co/6PLADFbASj🏏🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/yPFkuk0nry — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) October 25, 2020

KCC vs HCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the KCC vs HCC Dream11 team

KCC vs HCC Dream11 prediction: KCC squad for KCC vs HCC Dream11 team

Jubed Miah, Shakil Mia, Sofiqul Islam, Moshiur Rahman, Kamrul Islam Foysol, Saqib Muhammad, MD Rahul, Shahedur Rahman, MD Shofi Ahmed, Hussain Aminul, Moynul Islam, Ripon Ahmed, MD Saiful Islam, Ripon Alom, Shemu Ahmed, Miah Jakir, Ajamal Naseri, Sovon Najmul Huda, Moyez Uddin, Tahed Ahmed, Foyez Ahmed, Sadikur Rahman, MD Shafiullah, Rahman Ahababur Priok, Salman Ahmed, Soyful Islam.

KCC vs HCC Dream11 prediction: HCC squad for KCC vs HCC Dream11 team

Kamran Zia, Khuram Shahzad, Amir Hamza, Muhammad Bilal, Umar Latif, Muhammad Sanaullah, Abdul Haseeb, Naqash Ahmed, Waheed Elahi Chaudhry, Muhammad Sohail, Umair Muhammad, Muhammad Hanzala, Hassan Mujtaba, Adnan Zia, Zafar Farhan, Amir Ali, Inzamam Gulfam.

KCC vs HCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for KCC vs HCC Dream11 team

Kamrul Islam Foysol

Umar Latif

Muhammad Sohail

Saqib Muhammad

KCC vs HCC match prediction: KCC vs HCC Dream11 team

KCC vs HCC live: KCC vs HCC Dream11 prediction

As per our KCC vs HCC Dream11 prediction, KCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The KCC vs HCC Dream11 prediction, KCC vs HCC top picks and KCC vs HCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The KCC vs HCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket / Twitter

