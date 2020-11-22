KCC Vs HKCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Hong Kong T20 Match Preview

Kowloon Cricket Club (KCC) and Hong Kong Cricket Club (HKCC) will face off in the finale of the Hong Kong T20 League this weekend. The final will take place on Sunday, November 22, at 11:30 am IST (6:00 am local time) in Kowloon. Here's a look at our KCC vs HKCC Dream11 prediction, probable KCC vs HKCC playing 11 and KCC vs HKCC Dream11 team.

Kowloon Cricket Club were unbeaten during the group stages and were responsible for handing Hong Kong Cricket Club their only loss in the tournament. Elliot Scrivener and team would now look to take revenge by defeating KCC and winning the tournament. However, they have to come up with a plan for Kowloon’s Jayden Botfield and Aizaz Khan who were huge threats for them in their last face-off.

Date: Sunday, November 22, 2020

Time: 11:30 am IST (6:00 AM local time)

Venue: Kowloon

KCC vs HKCC Dream11 prediction: Kowloon Cricket Club squad

Jamie Atkinson (c), Dan Pascoe, Aizaz Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Parth Bhagwat, Sunny Bhimsaria, Jayden Botfield, Devang Bulsara, Ashley Caddy, Christopher Carter, Max Cotter, Rory Cox, Jason Davidson, Lucas del Bianco, Mohammad Khan, Viren Prasad, Simandeep Singh, Ahan Trivedi, Waqas Barkat

KCC vs HKCC Dream11 prediction: Hong Kong Cricket Club squad

Elliot Scrivener (c), Elliot Andrews, Ryan Buckley, Rory Caines, Martin Coetzee, Adit Gorawara, Haroon Arshad, Luke Jones, Adil Mehmood, Jack Metters, Alex Nash, Nizakat Khan, Kinchit Shah, Ninad Shah, Martin Versfeld, Charlie Wallis

Kowloon Cricket Club: Simandeep Singh, Aizaz Khan, Dan Pascoe

Hong Kong Cricket Club: Martin Coetzee, Kinchit Shah, Adil Mehmood

Wicketkeeper: Christopher Carter

Batsmen: Martin Coetzee (VC), Nizakat Khan, Simandeep Singh, Rory Cox

All-Rounders: Aizaz Khan (C), Kinchit Shah, Waqas Barkat

Bowlers: Adil Mehmood, Dan Pascoe, Jason Davidson

Considering the recent run of form, our KCC vs HKCC Dream11 prediction is that Kowloon Cricket Club will come out on top in this contest.

The big day is finally upon us! After 5 weeks, we have now reached the Final of the #PLT20! KCC will take on HKCC this Sunday in order to determine the champion. Read our preview here:https://t.co/5uEBKLCe7C#HKCricket #PLT20 #KCCvHKCC @FanCode pic.twitter.com/FJzR2BzNyK — Cricket Hong Kong (@CricketHK) November 20, 2020

Note: The KCC vs HKCC match prediction and KCC vs HKCC Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The KCC vs HKCC Dream11 team and KCC vs HKCC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

