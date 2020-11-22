KCC Vs HKCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Hong Kong T20 Match Preview

KCC vs HKCC Dream11 prediction: Kowloon Cricket Club (KCC) and Hong Kong Cricket Club (HKCC) will face off in the finale of Hong Kong T20 League.

KCC vs HKCC dream11 prediction

Kowloon Cricket Club (KCC) and Hong Kong Cricket Club (HKCC) will face off in the finale of the Hong Kong T20 League this weekend. The final will take place on Sunday, November 22, at 11:30 am IST (6:00 am local time) in Kowloon. Here's a look at our KCC vs HKCC Dream11 prediction, probable KCC vs HKCC playing 11 and KCC vs HKCC Dream11 team.

KCC vs HKCC Dream11 prediction: KCC vs HKCC Dream11 prediction and preview

Kowloon Cricket Club were unbeaten during the group stages and were responsible for handing Hong Kong Cricket Club their only loss in the tournament. Elliot Scrivener and team would now look to take revenge by defeating KCC and winning the tournament. However, they have to come up with a plan for Kowloon’s Jayden Botfield and Aizaz Khan who were huge threats for them in their last face-off.

KCC vs HKCC live: KCC vs HKCC Dream11 prediction and schedule

  • Date: Sunday, November 22, 2020
  • Time: 11:30 am IST (6:00 AM local time)
  • Venue: Kowloon

KCC vs HKCC Dream11 prediction: KCC vs HKCC Dream11 team, squad list

KCC vs HKCC Dream11 prediction: Kowloon Cricket Club squad

Jamie Atkinson (c), Dan Pascoe, Aizaz Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Parth Bhagwat, Sunny Bhimsaria, Jayden Botfield, Devang Bulsara, Ashley Caddy, Christopher Carter, Max Cotter, Rory Cox, Jason Davidson, Lucas del Bianco, Mohammad Khan, Viren Prasad, Simandeep Singh, Ahan Trivedi, Waqas Barkat

KCC vs HKCC Dream11 prediction: Hong Kong Cricket Club squad

Elliot Scrivener (c), Elliot Andrews, Ryan Buckley, Rory Caines, Martin Coetzee, Adit Gorawara, Haroon Arshad, Luke Jones, Adil Mehmood, Jack Metters, Alex Nash, Nizakat Khan, Kinchit Shah, Ninad Shah, Martin Versfeld, Charlie Wallis 

KCC vs HKCC Dream11 prediction: KCC vs HKCC Dream11 team, top picks

  • Kowloon Cricket Club: Simandeep Singh, Aizaz Khan, Dan Pascoe
  • Hong Kong Cricket Club: Martin Coetzee, Kinchit Shah, Adil Mehmood

 

KCC vs HKCC Dream11 prediction: KCC vs HKCC Dream11 team

  • Wicketkeeper: Christopher Carter
  • Batsmen: Martin Coetzee (VC), Nizakat Khan, Simandeep Singh, Rory Cox
  • All-Rounders: Aizaz Khan (C), Kinchit Shah, Waqas Barkat
  • Bowlers: Adil Mehmood, Dan Pascoe, Jason Davidson

KCC vs HKCC live: KCC vs HKCC match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our KCC vs HKCC Dream11 prediction is that Kowloon Cricket Club will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The KCC vs HKCC match prediction and KCC vs HKCC Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The KCC vs HKCC Dream11 team and KCC vs HKCC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

