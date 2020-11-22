KCC Vs HKCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Hong Kong T20 Match Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
Kowloon Cricket Club (KCC) and Hong Kong Cricket Club (HKCC) will face off in the finale of the Hong Kong T20 League this weekend. The final will take place on Sunday, November 22, at 11:30 am IST (6:00 am local time) in Kowloon. Here's a look at our KCC vs HKCC Dream11 prediction, probable KCC vs HKCC playing 11 and KCC vs HKCC Dream11 team.
Kowloon Cricket Club were unbeaten during the group stages and were responsible for handing Hong Kong Cricket Club their only loss in the tournament. Elliot Scrivener and team would now look to take revenge by defeating KCC and winning the tournament. However, they have to come up with a plan for Kowloon’s Jayden Botfield and Aizaz Khan who were huge threats for them in their last face-off.
Also Read l KCC vs PAHK Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, Hong Kong T20 Premier League live
Jamie Atkinson (c), Dan Pascoe, Aizaz Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Parth Bhagwat, Sunny Bhimsaria, Jayden Botfield, Devang Bulsara, Ashley Caddy, Christopher Carter, Max Cotter, Rory Cox, Jason Davidson, Lucas del Bianco, Mohammad Khan, Viren Prasad, Simandeep Singh, Ahan Trivedi, Waqas Barkat
Elliot Scrivener (c), Elliot Andrews, Ryan Buckley, Rory Caines, Martin Coetzee, Adit Gorawara, Haroon Arshad, Luke Jones, Adil Mehmood, Jack Metters, Alex Nash, Nizakat Khan, Kinchit Shah, Ninad Shah, Martin Versfeld, Charlie Wallis
Also Read l Hong Kong T20 KCC vs PAHK live stream in India, pitch and weather report, game preview
Also Read l PAHK vs HKCC Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Hong Kong T20 Premier League live
Considering the recent run of form, our KCC vs HKCC Dream11 prediction is that Kowloon Cricket Club will come out on top in this contest.
The big day is finally upon us! After 5 weeks, we have now reached the Final of the #PLT20! KCC will take on HKCC this Sunday in order to determine the champion. Read our preview here:https://t.co/5uEBKLCe7C#HKCricket #PLT20 #KCCvHKCC @FanCode pic.twitter.com/FJzR2BzNyK— Cricket Hong Kong (@CricketHK) November 20, 2020
Also Read l DLSW vs KCC Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Hong Kong T20 Premier League live
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
PAN vs LIO Dream11 prediction, top picks, team, Siechem Pondicherry T20 League preview
29 mins ago
Siechem Pondicherry T20, 2020 TUS vs BUL live streaming, pitch and weather report, preview
2 hours ago
Hong Kong T20 KCC vs HKCC live streaming in India, pitch and weather report, preview
2 hours ago
Mohammed Siraj decides to stay with Team India in Australia despite option of flying back
8 hours ago
BCCI states pacer Mohammed Siraj chose to stay back in Australia post father's death
8 hours ago
World Cup-winning skipper Allan Border says World T20 should take precedence over IPL
9 hours ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points