KCC Vs KLCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Rome Live Game Info

Kings XI Cricket Club (KCC XI) will take on Kent Lanka Cricket Club (KLCC) in ECS T10 Rome, which will be played at the Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground. The match is scheduled to take place on Friday, September 4 at 12:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our KCC vs KLCC match prediction, KCC vs KLCC Dream11 team and probable KCC vs KLCC playing 11. ECS T10 Rome live streaming in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

KCC vs KLCC live: KCC vs KLCC Dream11 prediction and preview

Both the teams are winless in the tournament so far, having lost both their matches very badly. This matches will be crucial for both the teams as the league phase is coming to an end and both the teams are eyeing their first points in the tournament. Despite the seemi-final spot looking out of reach, they could still feature in the match for the 3rd placed team on Saturday evening. Both teams are evenly matched on paper so this match could be a nail-biting contest.

KCC vs KLCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the KCC vs KLCC Dream11 team

KCC vs KLCC Dream11 prediction: KCC vs KLCC Dream11 team: KCC squad

Simranjit Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Jagjit Singh, Jaipal Singh, Jagmeet Singh, Kulmeet Singh, Vikas Kumar, Noman Ali, Atiq Tabraiz, Harmanjeet Singh, Ram Jaspal, Sarbjit Singh, Abdul Kashif, Salman Ali

KCC vs KLCC Dream11 prediction: KCC vs KLCC Dream11 team: KLCC squad

Nimesh, Kumarasinghe, Niroshaka, Muthumala Sudarshana, Tikiriyadura Prasanna Silva, Jayamanna, Danushka Prasanna Silva, Rangana Perera, Murugaiya Kanageshwaram, Sankalpa, Lasidu, Santhanam Irosh Vimukthi, Nevil Renath, Alessio Herath, Sameera Fernando, Malshan Fernando, Bashitha Pieres, Jagath de Silva, Lakshan Fernando, Nalaka, Lakmal

KCC vs KLCC Dream11 prediction: KCC vs KLCC Dream11 top picks

Jaswinder Singh

Simranjit Singh

M Sudarshana

KCC vs KLCC Dream11 team

KCC vs KLCC match prediction

As per our KCC vs KLCC match prediction, KLCC are favourites to win the match.

Note: The KCC vs KLCC Dream11 prediction, KCC vs KLCC Dream11 top picks and KCC vs KLCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The KCC vs KLCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: European Cricket