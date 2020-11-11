KCC Vs MIN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Game Preview

Bangladesh Kings CC will be taking on Minhaj CC in the 12th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday, November 11. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 7:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our KCC vs MIN match prediction, probable KCC vs MIN playing11 and KCC vs MIN Dream11 team. The KCC vs MIN live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

KCC vs MIN live: KCC vs MIN Dream11 prediction and preview

MIN will be coming into the match following a 7-wicket win over Falco CC earlier on Wednesday. Batting first, Falco scored 112/6 courtesy Adeel Sarwar's 31-run knock. Tanveer Iqbal was the other highest scorer for the side with an unbeaten 23 runs. For MIN, Zaka Ullah was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/22.

MIN's reply was led by Jafar Iqbal, who remained unbeaten on 53 to guide the team to victory. At the time of writing, KCC were yet to play their match against Badalona Shaheen CC, however, they had won the toss and elected to field first. Expect a cracking contest as both teams look to field their best players in the KCC vs MIN Playing 11

KCC vs MIN Dream11 prediction: Squads for the KCC vs MIN Dream11 team

KCC vs MIN Dream11 prediction: KCC squad for KCC vs MIN Dream11 team

Shakil Mia, Jubed Miah, Sofiqul Islam, Moshiur Rahman, Hussain Aminul, MD Shafiullah, Md Siraj Nipo, Tahed Ahmed, Omar Ali, Mohammed Shemu, Mosaraf Hossain, MD Rahul, Soyful Islam, Ajamal Naseri, Miah Jakir, Sadikur Rahman, Moyez Uddin, MD Saiful Islam, Mahfujul Alam, Kamrul Islam Foysol, Muhammad Numan, MD Shofi Ahmed, Saqib Muhammad, Shahedur Rahman, Muhammad Asjed.

KCC vs MIN Dream11 prediction: MIN squad for KCC vs MIN Dream11 team

Usman Mushtaq, Jafar Iqbal, Sarfraz Ahmed, Muhammad Aftab Nawaz (c), Amar Shahzad, Dilsher Ahmed, Alumdar Hussain (wk), Yasin Javaid, Khizar Ali, Muhammad Riaz, Babar Basharat, Majid Hanif, Shahzad Basharat, Mubashir Ali, Muhammad Amir, Mohammad Tanner, Khalid Mehmood, Israr Ahmed, Heera Mahey, Waqas Basharat, Mukhtiar Singh, Faizan Ali, Zaka Ullah.

KCC vs MIN Dream11 prediction: Top picks for KCC vs MIN playing 11

Zaka Ullah

Jafar Iqbal

Shakil Mia

Md Siraj Nipo

KCC vs MIN match prediction: KCC vs MIN Dream11 team

KCC vs MIN live: KCC vs MIN Dream11 prediction

As per our KCC vs MIN Dream11 prediction, MIN will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The KCC vs MIN Dream11 prediction, top picks and KCC vs MIN Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The KCC vs MIN match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: FanCode

