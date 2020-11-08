KCC Vs PAHK Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Hong Kong T20 Premier League Live

Kowloon Cricket Club will battle it out against Pakistan Association of Hong Kong in the Hong Kong T20 Premier League. The match will be played on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Here's the KCC vs PAHK Dream11 prediction, team news, schedule, preview, top picks and other details of the match.

KCC vs PAHK live: KCC vs PAHK Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Kowloon, Hong Kong

Date: Sunday, November 8, 2020

Time: 11.30 AM IST

KCC vs PAHK live: KCC vs PAHK Dream11 prediction and preview

Kowloon Cricket Club have had a splendid start to the campaign and arrive into the game at the back of a scintillating victory. Kowloon defeated Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club by 64 runs in the previous match. They lead the Hong Kong T20 Premier League table with three victories in as many games, bagging six points as yet.

KCC made it 3/3 last week, while HKCC returned to winning ways! It is now Week 4 of the #PLT20, and the battle is still on for a spot in the Final - though some teams face a harder path than others! Learn more in our preview article:https://t.co/k8lRqiTixe#HKCricket @FanCode pic.twitter.com/i58SalZvzk — Cricket Hong Kong (@CricketHK) November 6, 2020

On the other hand, Pakistan Association of Hong Kong were on the losing side in the previous game. The team conceded a defeat against Hong Kong Cricket Club, falling short of 67 runs. Besides, they have managed one victory in the competition so far and sit third on the table with two points to their credit.

KCC vs PAHK Dream11 team news

Kowloon Cricket Club: Jubed Miah, Shakil Mia, Sofiqul Islam, Moshiur Rahman, Kamrul Islam Foysol, Saqib Muhammad, MD Rahul, Shahedur Rahman, MD Shofi Ahmed, Hussain Aminul, Moynul Islam, Ripon Ahmed, MD Saiful Islam, Ripon Alom, Shemu Ahmed, Miah Jakir, Ajamal Naseri, Sovon Najmul Huda, Moyez Uddin, Tahed Ahmed, Foyez Ahmed, Sadikur Rahman, MD Shafiullah, Rahman Ahababur Priok, Salman Ahmed, Soyful Islam, Muhammad Khan, Rory Cox, Aizaz Khan, Jay Davidson, Devang Bulsara, Ashley Caddy.

Pakistan Association of Hong Kong: Zeeshan Ali, Babar Hayat, Mohammad Rawaid-Etesham, Daniel Bukhari, Mohammad Sajjad, Anas Khan, Hamed Khan, Tanwir Afzal, Yasim Murtaza, Mudassar Hussain, Muhammad Balal, Ali Naeem, Aliyan Zahir Mohammad, Ehsan Nawaz, Manjinder Singh, Nasrulla Rana, Ishtiaq Muhammad, Mohammad Hassan Khan, Arbaz Khan

KCC vs PAHK playing 11

Wicketkeeper: Zeeshan Ali

Batsmen: Babar Hayat, Daniel Bukhari, Rory Cox, Muhammad Khan

All-rounders: Yasim Murtaza, Aizaz Khan

Bowlers: Tanwir Afzal, Jay Davidson, Devang Bulsara, Ashley Caddy

KCC vs PAHK match prediction and top picks

Kowloon Cricket Club: Aizaz Khan (vc), Rory Cox

Pakistan Association of Hong Kong: Zeeshan Ali, Daniel Bukhari (c)

KCC vs PAHK match prediction

Kowloon Cricket Club are the favourites to win the game against Pakistan Association of Hong Kong.

Note: The KCC vs PAHK match prediction is based on our own analysis. The KCC vs PAHK playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

