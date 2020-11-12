KCC Vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Bangladesh Kings CC will be taking on Pak I Care in the 13th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Thursday, November 12. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 5:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our KCC vs PAK match prediction, probable KCC vs PAK playing 11 and KCC vs PAK Dream11 team. KCC vs PAK live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

KCC vs PAK live: KCC vs PAK Dream11 prediction and preview

This is the first time that these two teams are facing each other in the tournament and they currently occupy the top two spots in the points table. KCC defeated Minhaj CC in their last match by successfully defended a target of 159 runs and they will look to continue their good form when they take on PAK.

On the other hand, PAK are coming into the match after upsetting defending champions Catalunya CC in their previous match. That victory should serve as a confidence booster as they prepare to take on the table-toppers this week.

KCC vs PAK Dream11 prediction: Squads for the KCC vs PAK Dream11 team

KCC vs PAK Dream11 prediction: KCC squad for KCC vs PAK Dream11 team

Jubed Miah, Sofiqul Islam, Moshiur Rahman, Hussain Aminul, MD Shafiullah, Tahed Ahmed, Mohammed Jamil Shemu, Mohammad Siraj Nipo, Mosaraf Hossain, MD Rahul, Muhammad Asjed, Soyful Islam, Ajmal Naseri, Miah Jakir, Sadikur Rahman, Moyez Uddin, MD Saiful Islam, Mahfujul Alam, Muhammad Numan, Kamrul Islam Foysol, Saqib Muhammad, MD Shofi Ahmed, Shahedur Rahman, Omar Ali, Shakil Mia.

KCC vs PAK Dream11 prediction: PAK squad for KCC vs PAK Dream11 team

Muhammad Ihsan, Muhammad Kamran, Sikandar Ali, Muhammad Babar, Syed Shafaat Ali, Shehroz Ahmed, Mohammad Yasin, Faizan Raja, Atif Muhammad, Hassan Gondal, Adeel Shafqat, Mushtaq Zai, Faisal Shah, Aabid Mahboob, Umair Ahmed, Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Jafri, Bilal Hassan, Faisal Shehzad, Farhat Azeem, Usman Aziz, M Mohtshim, Raja Nafees, Asad Abbas.

KCC vs PAK Dream11 prediction: Top picks from KCC vs PAK playing 11

Mohammed Jamil Shemu

Shofiqul Islam

Hussain Aminul

Muhammad Ihsan

KCC vs PAK match prediction: KCC vs PAK Dream11 team

KCC vs PAK live: KCC vs PAK Dream11 prediction

As per our KCC vs PAK Dream11 prediction, KCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The KCC vs PAK Dream11 prediction, top picks and KCC vs PAK Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The KCC vs PAK match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

