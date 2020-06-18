KCC Vs PF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 League Live Game Info

The penultimate game of the ongoing European Cricket Series T10 League will be played between Kista CC (KCC) and Pakistanska Foreningen (PF). The SIG vs PF live match will be played at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm. Their 10-overs fixture is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, June 18 and will start at 9:30 PM IST. Here is our KCC vs PF Dream11 Team and KCC vs PF Dream11 prediction that will give you an idea of the KCC vs PF Dream11 top picks.

Also Read | ECS T10 League SIG vs PF live streaming, scores, India telecast, pitch and weather report

KCC vs PF Dream11 prediction and match schedule

The @EuropeanCricket team are doing amazing work. 👏



In the last week they've produced live matches and highlights from matches in Stockholm, Hannover, Finland and the Czech Republic! 🏏



Watch here: https://t.co/jckA4XTdts — Cricket District 🏏 (@cricketdistrict) June 15, 2020

Also Read | SIG vs PF Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 League live game info

KCC vs PF Dream11 prediction

KCC vs PF Dream11 prediction - Kista CC squad

K Khan, G Mehdi, I Hussain, J Azam, H Iqbal, A Muhammad, S Nawaz, M Farhan, F Shah, M Asif, Z Abbas, M Badar, C Khatri, C Srinivasan, P Kaul, N Ullah Khan, R Baig, A Mehmood, A Zaidi and N Khan.

KCC vs PF Dream11 prediction - Pakistanska Foreningen squad

Choudry Share Ali, Imam Din, Sameer Ali Khan, Azeem Amin, Muhammad Usama Chaudhry, Tajammal Hussain, Waqar Hassan, Kamran Zia, Mohammad Vajjih Ali, Tasaduq Hussain, Zubair Aslam, Umar Khan, Muhammad Bilal, Vaince Muhammad Waqqas, Khalil Jalali.

Also Read | ECS T10 League PF vs SFO live streaming, scores, India telecast, pitch and weather report

KCC vs PF top picks and match schedule

Date - Thursday, June 18, 2020

Time - 9:30 PM IST

Venue - Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm, Sweden

Also Read | IND vs SMI Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 League live game info

KCC vs PF Dream11 prediction: KCC vs PF Dream11 team

Here is the KCC vs PF Dream11 team that is expected to fetch maximum points:

Wicketkeeper – C Share Ali (C)

All-rounders – A Muhammad Siddique, M Farhan Anwar, T Hussain

Batsmen – Z Abbas, C Khatri (VC), T Hussain

Bowlers – A Zaidi, N Khan, Z Aslam, S Ali Khan

KCC vs PF Dream11 prediction

Kista CC start as favourites against Pakistanska Foreningen in the ECS T10 League on Thursday.

Please note that the above KCC vs PF Dream11 prediction, KCC vs PF Dream11 team and KCC vs PF Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The KCC vs PFDream11 team and KCC vs PF Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | ECS T10 League IND vs SIG live streaming, pitch and weather report