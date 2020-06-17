KCC Vs SMI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, ECS T10 League Live

Stockholm Mumbai Indians will face Kista Cricket Club this week at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm, Sweden. The ECS T10 League will start from June 15 and will go on all the way till June 19. The ECS T10 League will be played in a double round format. Sigtuna CC, Indiska CC, Alby Zalmi CC, Stockholm CC, Pakistanska Foreningen and Djurgardens IF Cricketforning are the six teams participating in the tournament this year. All the matches are scheduled to be held at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm.

The KCC vs SMI match will commence on Wednesday, June 17 at 7:30 PM IST. Fans can play the KCC vs SMI Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the KCC vs SMI Dream11 prediction, KCC vs SMI Dream11 top picks and KCC vs SMI Dream11 team.

KCC vs SMI Dream11 Team

KCC vs SMI Dream11 top picks

Swapnil Kale (Captain) Tabish Hussain (Vice-captain) Rohit SVS Imran Hussain Sudharma Srinivasan Damarla Naeem Ullah Khan

On a marvelous summer evening our U15s had a six wicket win over @AlbyCricket. A great start to the season. ðŸðŸ’™ðŸ’›ðŸ’™ pic.twitter.com/YEBtgQfxdu — Stockholm Cricket Club (@CricketStkhlm) June 13, 2020

Squads for the KCC vs SMI Dream11 team

KCC vs SMI Dream11 team: Stockholm Mumbai Indians (SMI)

Hemant Parab, Pratik Sankhe, Ajey Mohatkar, Ankur Kakroo, Darshan Lakhani, Kaushik Majumder, Mansing Bhor, Mrunal Pawar, Nikhil Pandya, Prasad Tengali, Ruturaj Dhage, Sanjay Mahajan, Sunil Kaklij, Sushant Kadam, Swapnil Kale, Tabish Hussain, Rohit SVS, Chandrakant Shelar

KCC vs SMI Dream11 team: Kista Cricket Club (KCC)

Fashahid Shah, Kashan Khan, Chandan Khatri, Muhammad Farhan Anwar, Nasir Khan, Arif Zaidi, Rizwan Baig, Aleem Muhammad Siddiqi, Pankaj Kaul, Zubair Abbas, Maqoos Badar, Shahid Nawaz, Muhammad Asif, Junaid Azam, Ahsan Mehmood, Ghazzai Mehdi, Hamza Iqbal, Imran Hussain, Sudharma Srinivasan Damarla, Naeem Ullah Khan.

KCC vs SMI Dream11 prediction

Our KCC vs SMI Dream11 prediction is that Stockholm Mumbai Indians will win this game.

Note: The KCC vs SMI Dream11 prediction, KCC vs SMI Dream11 top picks and KCC vs SMI Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The KCC vs SMI Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Cover image source: European Cricket Facebook