KCC Vs VG Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, ECS T10 Krefeld Quarter-final 4 Preview

Match 44 of the ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 will be played between Koln CC and VfB Gelsenkirchen at the Bayern Uerdingen Ground. The match starts at 3:00 PM local time (6:30 PM IST) on Friday, May 28. Here is our KCC vs VG Dream11 prediction, KCC vs VG Dream11 team, KCC vs VG best team and KCC vs VG player record.

KCC vs VG match preview

Koln CC really played well during the group stage fixture and managed to bag the second spot on the Group B points table. The team had five wins, two losses from 8 matches, while one match was abandoned due to the rain. The team finished the league stage winning both the matches. They overcame challenges from DJK SG Solingen in both matches winning it by 1 run and 8 wickets respectively.

VfB Gelsenkirchen on the other hand finished third on the Group A points table with four wins and four losses. They played their last league stage fixture against Aachen Rising Stars in which they won one and lost one. They won the first match by 9 wickets before losing the second match by 37 runs. VfB Gelsenkirchen blew hot and cold throughout the tournament but the team will look to provide a stiff test to the Koln CC side.

KCC vs VG weather report

The condition will be sunny with no chance of rain. The wind gusts will be around 13 km/h with temperatures hovering around 18 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no rain coming during the match, both teams will get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the KCC vs VG Dream11 prediction.

KCC vs VG pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

KCC vs VG player record

For Koln CC, the performance from Irfan Ahmed and Tejas Morbagal have been excellent in the tournament so far. The team will be hoping for both these players to continue their fine performance and help them reach the semifinal by beating VfB Gelsenkirchen. On the other hand, the VfB Gelsenkirchen will look up to Shahidullah Arman and Swapnil Varhade to do well in the quarterfinal fixtures.

