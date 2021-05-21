KCH Vs BUB Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Fantasy Picks And ECS T10 Match Preview

Match 17 of the ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 will be played between the Koln Challengers and Bayern Uerdingen Boosters at the Bayern Uerdingen Ground. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Friday, May 21. Here is our KCH vs BUB Dream11 prediction, KCH vs BUB Dream11 team, KCH vs BUB best team and KCH vs BUB player record.

KCH vs BUB match preview

The Koln Challengers team continues to be at the bottom of the points table, however, they finally managed to register their first win of the tournament on Thursday. They defeated Aachen Rising Stars in one of the two matches played between the teams. The Challengers beat Stars by 2 wickets in their first match, before the STars bounced back to win the next match by 935 runs. The win was a morale booster for the side as they look to upset their upcoming o[pponent Bayern Uerdingen Boosters.

Bayern Uerdingen Boosters are a place above them in the fourth spot with the same win/loss record, but both teams have been separated by the net run rate. The Boosters will be coming into the match on the back of two back-to-back losses against Aachen Rising Stars by 9 wickets and 17 runs respectively. This should be a fascinating match to watch between two struggling teams in Group A as they look to climb up the points table.

KCH vs BUB weather report

There will be rain during the match which is not good news for both teams. The wind gusts will be around 15 km/h with temperatures hovering around 13 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With showers coming during the match, both the teams are unlikely get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the KCH vs BUB Dream11 prediction.

KCH vs BUB pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

KCH vs BUB player record

For Bayern Uerdingen Boosters, the performance from Aritharan Vaseekaran and Thinesh Rajakulasingam have been really well in the six matches played so far. The team will be hoping for both these players to continue their fine performance and help them climb on the points table. For Koln Challengers, Ayush Sharma and Rohit Narayanan have done well in the tournament so far. The team will hope for the duo to pile up the runs in today's matches.

KCH vs BUB Dream11 team

KCH vs BUB Dream11 prediction

As per our KCH vs BUB Dream11 prediction, BUB will come out on top in this contest.

Note The KCH vs BUB player record and as a result, the KCH vs BUB best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The KCH vs BUB team and KCH vs BUB Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: FanCode