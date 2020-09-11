KE Vs BD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Shpageeza Cricket League Live

Kabul Eagles (KE) are all set to face Band-e-Amir Dragons (BD) in the Shpageeza Cricket League in a match which will be played at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium. The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 12 at 10 am IST. Here is a look at our KE vs BD match prediction, KE vs BD Dream11 team and the probable KE vs BD playing 11.

Also Read: DUR Vs DER Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live

KE vs BD live: KE vs BD Dream11 prediction and preview

BD are off to a great start in the tournament and are at the top of the table. They played their last match against Speen Ghar Tigers which they comfortably won by 7 wickets. Coming to the key players from the KE vs BD playing 11, BD will depend on Usman Ghani and Hazratullah Zazai to give them the start at the top of the order and lay the platform for other batsmen to cash in on during the middle and the death overs. The experience of skipper Asghar Afghan will also be crucial for the side.

Also Read: MAK Vs BOD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Shpageeza Cricket League Live

KE are third on the points table and will look to upset the table-toppers. A win against the Dragons will help the Eagles move up the points table. Skipper Rahmanullah Gurbaz will be the key player for Eagles at the top of the order and they will be looking at him to provide them with an explosive start. Samiullah Shinwari and Azmatullah Omarzaiare the key members of the middle order and will also play a crucial part during the tournament.

Also Read: NOR Vs GLO Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live

KE vs BD Dream11 prediction: Squads for the KE vs BD Dream11 team

KE vs BD Dream11 prediction: Squads for the KE vs BD Dream11 team: KE squad

Saminullah Shinwari, Rahamnullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarazai, Riaz Hassan, Farmanullah Safi, Zia ur Rehman Akbar, Sediqullah Atal, Younus Ahmadzai, Zia ur Rahman Sharifi, Ishaq Rahimi, Ihsanullah Ihsan, Abdullah Naib, Rahim Mangal, Nijat Masood, Rahmanullah Zadran.

Also Read: CES Vs LIG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy Live

KE vs BD Dream11 prediction: Squads for the KE vs BD Dream11 team: BD squad

Asghar Afghan , Sharafudin Ashraf, Hanid Hassan, Ibrahim Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Tarik Stanikzai, Mirwais Ashraf, Waqarullah Salamkhil, Nasir Jamal, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Sardar, Ibrahim Abdurrahimzai, Wafadar Momand, Ikram Alikhil, Imran Mir, Parwin Amin.

KE vs BD Dream11 prediction: KE vs BD top picks

U Ghani

R Gurbaz

S Ashraf

A Omarzai

KE vs BD Dream11 team

KE vs BD Dream11 prediction

As per our KE vs BD Dream11 prediction, BD will start as favourites to win the match.

Note: The KE vs BD Dream11 prediction, KE vs BD top picks and KE vs BD Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The KE vs BD match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Afghanistan Cricket Twitter