'Keep Lifting Our Standards': Stephen Fleming Points Out What CSK Need To Do Vs MI

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming has agreed that the Mumbai Indians have often done well against CSK and that there is a need for his side to lift their standards. The former Kiwi captain, while speaking with CSK TV, said that his team would be up and ready for the challenge.

"We finished the first half of phase 1 with a loss where Pollard played one of the great IPL innings. Mumbai does play well against us, so we've got to keep lifting our standards. From a coaching point of view, you want the game underway so you know what to work on and just exactly where the teams' at. So, we're looking forward to it as always and it's a good encounter." he said.

The CSK coach also added that the IPL 2021 has been a unique challenge given how it has been split into two halves.

"It’s like a fresh start for another tournament. It’s a unique challenge to have a tournament split in half. We just want to start well again but also remember the work it took to get a bit of form and get those wins. It’s all about the mindset, people coming together and almost treating it like a fresh start for another tournament.” Fleming added.

Sanjay Manjrekar wants Ravindra Jadeja to bat at No.6 ahead of MS Dhoni

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar feels that Ravindra Jadeja should continue to bat ahead of MS Dhoni in the lineup and sees Chennai sticking to the approach which they adopted in the first leg of IPL 2021

"Jadeja should bat ahead of MS Dhoni. I think so (CSK will do well) because their approach has changed and Moeen Ali and Sam Curran have become impact players so they should perform better than the last time we saw them in UAE," Sanjay Manjrekar said speaking to ESPNcricinfo

CSK vs MI News and Playing XI for the IPL opener

The defending champions are without their captain, Rohit Sharma, who has picked up a knock, and will be led by Kieron Pollard. Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and elected to bat first.



Chennai Super Kings XI: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood.



Mumbai Indians XI: Quinton de Kock, Anmolpreet Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard (C), Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Adam Milne.

Image: IPLT20.COM