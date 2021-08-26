‘Keep Your Ego In Your Pocket’: Maninder Singh To Virat Kohli After Headingley Dismissal

Former cricketer Maninder Singh has urged Team India skipper Virat Kohli to practice what he preaches after his poor batting performance on Day 1 of ongoing England vs India third Test match at Headingley, Leeds.

Kohli was dismissed for just seven runs by veteran pacer James Anderson who happens to be the former's arch-nemesis on English soil.

England vs India: Maninder Singh warns Virat Kohli

Maninder Singh said that Kohli before the match had said that everyone should keep their ego in their pocket, adding that the Indian skipper must practice what he has preached to others.



“Before the Test match, Virat Kohli had said that in these English conditions you’ve got to keep your ego in your pocket. And I think that is absolutely right. If he tries to dominate, like Virat Kohli usually does, these are not the pitches where he can bat like that. He needs to spend some time there like he did on the previous tour where he scored almost 600 runs. Once you know the pace and know how much the ball is seaming around, then you can carry on playing your shots", said Maninder Singh as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

“These are not flat Indian pitches, where you can just put your foot forward and start driving. And what Kohli preached, he will have to practice. Keep your ego in your pocket,” he added.

Coming back to the Headingley Test, Kohli was dismissed on the penultimate delivery of the 11th over. Anderson had bowled a length delivery around the fifth stump line and the Indian captain offered a loose shot as he attempted to play a cover drive and he bore the brunt for it instantly as the ball took the outside edge of his bat and went straight into the gloves of Buttler who made no mistake behind the stumps as he completed a simple catch.

England vs India: Virat Kohli's batting performance in this series so far

Kohli, who had amassed 593 runs in 10 innings when the Indian team had visited England in 2018 now seems to be a pale shadow of himself as the 'Captain Fearless' has only managed to score 69 runs in three innings with scores of 42 & 20 in the second Test match at Lord's. In the first Test at Nottingham, Kohli had failed to trouble the scorers in the first innings and did not bat in the second.

It now remains to be seen whether the batting megastar will be able to make his bat do the talking in the second innings of the Headingley Test.