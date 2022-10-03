Despite some poor bowling effort from the bowlers, Team India was able to register 16 run win over South Africa in the 2nd T20I. Apart from Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul, skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli also contributed with the bat. However, there was a standout moment in the match where Virat Kohli decided to keep the team interest above his personal milestone.

IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli denies taking strike one short of a half-century

After Suryakumar Yadav's smashing knock, Virat Kohli had the chance to complete his half-century. However, the ex-Indian captain while putting the team above personal milestones was spotted telling Dinesh Karthik to continue hitting boundaries and not think about giving him the strike.

The video of Virat Kohli's gesture has gone viral, leaving fans in awe. Kohli's gesture earned him a lot of praise as he missed a record-extending half-century.

Keeping country above personal milestones,

IND vs SA T20I: Virat Kohli breaches 11,000 run mark

Virat Kohli on Sunday became the first India to complete 11,000 runs in T20 history. The former skipper achieved the feat with a stunning six over the long-off in the Wayne Parnell’s over. Kohli is the fourth batter in world cricket to achieve the massive feat as West Indies legend Chris Gayle is at the top of the tally followed by Kieron Pollard and Shoaib Malik. He is now just 26 runs short to overtake Rohit Sharma and become the highest run-getter in T20I cricket

Coming to match highlights, South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and chose to bowl first, however, the decision backfired with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul smashing the opposition to all parts of the ground. The opening pair had put up 96 runs for the first wicket before Rohit Sharma was dismissed by KeshavMaharaj for 43 runs. South Africa struck yet again trapping KL Rahul in front of the wicket after he had scored 57 runs. Despite losing both the openers, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav continued the onslaught before Suryakumar was run out for 61 runs of 22 balls. Virat Kohli fell short of half-century staying unbeaten on 49 runs. Team India finished their innings at 237/3 in 20 overs.

Chasing such a big total, the Proteas lost Temba Bavuma and Rilee Rossouw with Arshdeep Singh dismissing both the batsmen. Aiden Markram played some big shots before being dismissed for 33 off 19 balls by Axar Patel. David Miller slammed an unbeaten 106(47), while Quinton de Kock smashed an unbeaten 69 off 48 balls. South Africa eventually managed 221-3 in 20 overs.