KEL Vs ASL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, FanCode ECS T10 Rome 2021 Match Preview

Asian Latina are all set to face Kent Lanka in Match 17 of the ECS T10 Rome 2021. The KEL vs ASL live match is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM IST from the Roma Cricket Ground on Friday, March 19, 2021. Here is our KEL vs ASL Dream11 prediction, KEL vs ASL Dream11 team and KEL vs ASL playing 11. The KEL vs ASL live streaming will be available on FanCode.

KEL vs ASL Dream11 prediction: KEL vs ASL match preview

When these two teams faced each other on Thursday, it was Asian Latina who beat Kent Lanka easily and will look to do the same again in order to boost their NRR. Kent Lanka is still winless in the tournament with chances of qualifying for the knockout stage gone up in smoke.

Meanwhile, Asian Latina has played some good cricket in the tournament so far courtesy of which they are second on the points table with 10 wins. They have done really well in the last five matches by winning four matches and losing just once. They will look to continue their good form in the upcoming match as well

KEL vs ASL live prediction: Squad details for KEL vs ASL Dream11 team

KEL: Danushka Tikiriyadura (C), Murugan Kanageshwaran, Muthumala Sudarshana, Muthumala Dinesh, Dilan Fernando, Disawage Manoj, Arachige Shanka, Randunu Chasitha, Ramapulle Ramesh, Arachchige Ruchira Naotunna, Amila Sanjeewa, Mithun Jayamanna Buwaneka, Thushan Peiris, Weerasinghe Risal Samaru, Mhindukulasuri Sanjaya, Meshen Alessio Herath, Nevil Renath, Santhanam Irosh, M Lasidu,

ASL: Amandeep Singh (c), Sukhbir Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Hashmat Dhindsa, Gurmukh Singh(wk), Dharminder Singh ,Rishpal Singh(wk), Sarbjit Kumar , Lakhwinder Pal, Ranjodh Singh, Dharam Kulvir, Amritpal Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Jaswant Singh, Gurdip Singh, Jatinder Sharma, Atif Ali, Gurmeet Singh, Haroon Bashir, Waqar Ahmed

KEL vs ASL match prediction: Top picks for KEL vs ASL playing 11

Sudarshana Muthumala

Santhanam Irosh

Amandeep Singh

Charanjeet Singh

KEL vs ASL Dream11 live: KEL vs ASL Dream11 team

KEL vs ASL live: KEL vs ASL match prediction

As per our KEL vs ASL Dream11 prediction, ASL will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The KEL vs ASL match prediction and KEL vs ASL playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The KEL vs ASL Dream11 team and KEL vs ASL Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: European Cricket / Youtube

