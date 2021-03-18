KEL Vs ROR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Rome 2021 Match Preview

Kent Lanks are all set to face Royal Roma in Match 13 of the ECS T10 Rome 2021. The KEL vs ROR match is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM IST from the Roma Cricket Ground on Wednesday, March 18, 2021. Here is our KEL vs ROR Dream11 prediction, KEL vs ROR Dream11 team and KEL vs ROR playing 11. The KEL vs ROR live streaming will be available on FanCode.

KEL vs ROR Dream11 prediction: KEL vs ROR match preview

This is the match between two teams who are currently at the bottom of the points table and also winless in the competition so far. Kent Lanka, who started their campaign on Wednesday, lost both the matches on the opening day. They first lost to Asian Latina by 27 runs and in the second match, they were beaten by Roma Bangla Morning Sun by 13 runs.

They will be desperate to win Thursday's matches in order to move up the points table. Royal Roma, meanwhile, are having a horrible tournament, losing all their matches in the tournament so far. This should be an exciting contest to watch between two sides, who are looking for their first win.

KEL vs ROR live prediction: Squad details for KEL vs ROR Dream11 team

KEL: Mithun Jayamanna, Thushan Peiris, Dilan Fernando, Muthumala Dinesh, Arachige Shanka, Amila Sanjeewa, Muthumala Sudarshana, Santhanam Irosh, Ramapulle Ramesh, Thimira Perera, Weerasinghe Risal Samaru, Nevil Renath, Mithun Buwaneka, Murugan Kanageshwaran, Disawage Manoj, Mhindukulasuri Sanjaya, Mishen Alessio and Arachchige Ruchira Manorath Lasidu (WK) and Danushka Tikiriyadura.

ROR: Anil Kumar, Kulwinder Ram, Muneeb Niazi, Nur Mohammod, Mubarak Hossain, Shoaib Awan, Hassan Mubashar, Rajwinder Singh, Dharamvir Kumar, Vajrala Reddy, Umar Shahzad, Bilal Muhammad, Milap Singh, Sohail Mahamood, Usman Mubashar, Surajpal Singh, Usama Butt, Bhupinder Dev, Akhil Govada, Shahid Gulzar, Fakhrul Islam, Arif Muhammad, Bejawada Phanindra, Hardeep Singh, Harkirat Singh, Mohammad Munir.

KEL vs ROR match prediction: Top picks for KEL vs ROR playing 11

Arif Muhammad

Anil Kumar

Sudarshana Muthumala

Amila Sanjeewa

KEL vs ROR Dream11 live: KEL vs ROR Dream11 team

KEL vs ROR live: KEL vs ROR match prediction

As per our KEL vs ROR Dream11 prediction, KEL will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The KEL vs ROR match prediction and KEL vs ROR playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The KEL vs ROR Dream11 team and KEL vs RORDream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

