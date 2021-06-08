KEN-W Vs NIG-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Kwibuka Women's T20 Match Preview

The Kenya Women will take on the Nigeria Women in the 5th match of the Kwibuka Women's T20 tournament 2021. The match is set to begin at 1:00 PM IST (9:30 AM local time) from the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali, Rwanda, on June 8, 2021. Here is our KEN-W vs NIG-W Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Kwibuka Women's T20 tournament 2021: KEN-W vs NIG-W preview

The Nigeria Women are all, set to square off against the two-time champions Kenya Women in an upcoming encounter of the T20 competition. The two teams have had a contrasting start to their respective campaigns this year. Kenya claimed a dominant 9-wicket win against Botswana in their opening clash of the season. On the other hand, Nigeria's batting let them down in their first game as they could only manage to post a paltry score of 52 against Namibia. After the embarrassing loss, they will be hopeful of staging a turnaround. While Kenya are placed second on the points table, Nigeria are languishing at the penultimate position. The KEN-W vs NIG-W scorecard will be available on FanCode and Women’s CricZone Youtube channel.

KEN-W vs NIG-W: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The conditions at Kigali seem to be ideal for an uninterrupted game of cricket on Tuesday. According to AccuWeather clear skies are expected during the first innings of the game. However, there will be significant cloud coverage as the game progresses. There are no chances of rain on the given day and the temperatures are likely to hover around 22 degrees Celsius during the game.

The wicket has been conducive to faster bowlers in the tournament. The pacers are expected to play a major role in the upcoming fixtures as well. The teams batting first have managed to cross the 100-run mark in only one of the four matches so far. A low-scoring thriller is on the cards between the two exciting teams. The captain winning the toss could be inclined to bowl first, considering the pitch and weather conditions.

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team for the KEN-W vs NIG-W opener.

KEN-W vs NIG-W Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

KEN-W: Sharon Juma, Veronica Abuga, Monicah Ndhambi, Jane Otieno, Brenda Mogusu, Margaret Ngoche, Sarah Wetoto, Queentor Abel, Daisy Njoroge, Edith Waithaka, Fiavia Odhiambo.

NIG-W: Samantha Agazuma, Kehinde Abdulquadri, Mary Desmond, Joy Efosa, Favour Eseigbe, Blessing Etim, Piety Lucky, Blessing Nwobodo, Agatha Obulor, Racheal Samson, Salome Sunday.

KEN-W vs NIG-W opener: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – S Wetoto

Vice-Captain – Q Abel

KEN-W vs NIG-W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – F Eseigbe

Batters – M Idambo, V Abuga, S Agazuma

All-Rounders – S Wetoto (C), Q Abel (C), M Ngoche, B Etim

Bowlers – J Efosa, E Waithaka, M Desmond

KEN-W vs NIG-W Dream11 prediction

According to our KEN-W vs NIG-W Dream11 prediction, the Kenya Women are likely to edge past Nigeria and win this match.

